NIVA Equine Welfare Symposium returns for 2025: Leading The Way For Horses

FOLLOWING the success of its inaugural event, the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) Equine Welfare Symposium returns for a second year at the Dunadry Hotel on Tuesday, October 8.

The 2025 symposium, themed “Leading the Way for Horses”, will once again bring together vets, equestrian professionals, owners, trainers, coaches, policymakers and researchers to explore evidence, share expertise, and set a course for improved equine welfare across Northern Ireland and beyond.

The speaker line-up features international leaders and local experts in equine science and welfare, including:

- Roly Owers – World Horse Welfare

- Helen Spence – Psychologist & Clinical Animal Behaviourist

- Tamzin Furtado – University of Liverpool and The Horse Trust

- Abigail Bunyard – British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association

- Julia Shrubb – CANTER & Three Counties Equine

- Ashley Robinson – CAFRE

- Nichola Connery – DAERA

Topics will range from equine learning and behaviour, farriery and the case for regulation, global traceability lessons, sustainable parasite control, and owner-vet partnerships in behaviour management. “Research Highlight” sessions will showcase new evidence from Queen’s University and Northern Ireland-based parasite studies.

NIVA President, Kirsten Dunbar, said: “The first symposium sparked conversations across the industry; this year is about driving them forward. We’re building momentum by bringing the whole equine community together to turn research and policy into practical action that improves welfare for horses.”

The day will close with a panel debate, “From Talk to Action: Horses in Focus”, giving delegates the chance to engage directly with the experts.

The symposium is recognised as CPD for vets (VCI CVE applied for) and for equestrian coaches (6 points for BHS, 5 points for HSI and RDA). With support from main sponsor SUMMIT, ticket prices remain accessible: £15 for NIVA members and £45 for non-members.

Event details:

- Date: Tuesday 8th October 2025

- Time: 10:00am – 4:30pm

- Venue: Dunadry Hotel, Co. Antrim

- Tickets: £15 NIVA members | £45 non-members

- Registration: https://buytickets.at/northofirelandveterinaryassociation