No change to Basic Payment Scheme land eligibility rules for 2022

The schemes concerned are:

- Basic Payment Scheme (BPS)

- Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP)

- Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS)

- Protein Crops Scheme (PCS)

The full Guide to Land Eligibility for 2022 has now been published on DAERA’s website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/2022-guide-land-eligibilityMinister Edwin Poots commented: “I would urge all farmers to read the guide carefully as you may be penalised if you claim under any of the above schemes for land that is not eligible.”

Eligible land must be:

1. A field parcel which is at least 0.1ha in size with a physically recognisable boundary;

2. Covered in eligible vegetation, be under your control and meet the conditions outlined in the Guide to Land Eligibility from January to December;

3. Used for agricultural activity in a significant and consistent basis during the year;

4. At your disposal on 15 May; and