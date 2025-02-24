No let-up in the rising trade at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £2710
Bullocks
J McNulty, Glenmornan 635k £2410; 590k £2190; 650k £2240, C McLaughlin, Omagh 645k 2420; 600k £2180; 605k £2150; 630k £2170, G Fyffe, Omagh 590k £2160; 600k £2190, W S Buchannon, Drumquin 510k £1870; 460k £1700, S Mitchell, Eskra 570k £2070; 600k £2150; 555k £1970; 595k £2080, K McCaffrey, Foremass 570k £2070; 665k £2320; 680k £2340, L Ruddy, Strabane 565k £2040; 440k £1580; 695k £2390, V McFarland, Ballygawley 660k £2370; 640k £2260; 605k £2090, J McBeth, Artigarvan 520k £1850; 450k £1640, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 660k £2350; 620k £2210; 680k £2360; 635k £2200, H McAleer, Edenderry 645k £2300; 640k £2230; 635k £2200, M Sheridan, Omagh 690k £2450, M McNamee, Greencastle 690k £2440, P Connolly, Castlederg 550k £1940; 360k £1320, Ian McFarland, Donemana 615k £2160, B G O’Neill, Drumlea 500k £1740; 485k £1750; 490k £1760, Jas Hogg, Whitehouse 635k £2190; 570k £1970; 635k £2150, D Gallagher, Mountfield 480k £1710; 530k £1750, Robert Gilmore, Dromore 450k £1690; 390k £1610; 350k £1500, Des McAskie, Mountjoy 705k £2430, F Campbell, Ballygawley 605k £2080; 560k £1920; 610k £2050, R Ruthledge, Castlederg 660k £2200; 680k £2200, J Barrett, Trillick 780k £2520; 690k £2280, A Keys, Ederney, 600k £1980 and K McComb, Donemana 725k £2350; 600k £1940; 730k £2320.
Heifers
Des McAskie, Mountjoy 790k £2710; 680k £2230, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 655k £2400, A McFarland, Beragh 645k £2330; 650k £2300; 605k £2100, M McNamee, Greencastle 750k £2390, V McConnell, Knockmoyle 715k £2300, R Wilson, Baronscourt 750k £2190, D Palmer, Gortaclare 590k £2180; 605k £2170; 610k £2160; 575k £2060, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 615k £2100; 625k £2100; 610k £2080; 585k £2000, J McCaughey, Donemana 650k £2160; 555k £1900; 650k £2160, J M Donnelly, Drumquin 495k £2090, K McComb, Donemana 560k £2000, M O’Hagan, Plumbridge 525k £1950; 435k £1590, N McCance, Drumnakilly 505k £1870, G Devenney, Dromore 540k £1990; 445k £1650; 440k £1620, N Doherty, Killeter 510k £1870; 530k £1860; 500k £1770, M Bradley, Gorticashel 530k £1900; 530k £1820, J Nugent, Leglands 525k £1880, S McGinley, Eskra 505k £1730, T Gibson, Artigarvan 470k £1770; 420k £1570; 425k £1530, G Monaghan, Trillick 420k £1530, P Brogan, Gortin 495k £1770, P Farley, Sixmilecross 315k £1310, A Watson, Fivemiletown 350k £1410; 330k £1320 and K P Maguire, Leggs PO 300k £1220; 290K £1050; 345K £1240.
Fat cows
J D Alexander, Strabane 520k £318, A McCullagh, Formil 490k £308, K Teague, Dromore 700k £292, L Logue, Trillick 600k £290, P McNulty, Mountfield 670k £288, M Scott, Newtownstewart 630k £286, M Teague, Dromore 670k £282, P K Horisk, Errigal 600k £278; 580k £256 and M McCoy, Dromore 540k £272.
Friesian cows
P Ward, Douglas Bridge 700k £234, M King, Drumquin 460k £234; 490k £228, N Houston, Strabane 610k £222, R McPhillemy, Newtownstewart 620k £220, R J Elkin, Omagh 770k £216 and R King, Drumrawn 500k £216.
Weanlings
Drew Baxter, Omagh £1300 Charolais bull; £1290 Simmental bull, J M Donnelly, Drumquin £1220 Charolais bull; £1010 Charolais heifer, Martin Donnelly, Drumquin £1100, £1050 and £960 Aberdeen Angus bulls, G Monaghan, Trillick £1000 and £950 Aberdeen Angus heifers, K P Maguire, Leggs PO £1000 and £950 Charolais heifers and W R Ewing, Ederney £940 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Dropped calves
L Logue, Trillick £600; £590 and £550 Limousin bulls, K Warnock, Trillick £595 and £580 Limousin heifers, R Fulton, Seskinore £575 Belgian Blue heifer, P Teague, Dromore £575; £560 and £550 Aberdeen Angus heifers, W H Cummings, Castlederg £550 Belgian Blue bull, G Davis, Dromore £540 Charolais heifer, S Robinson, Reaghan £550 Belgian Blue heifer, C Noble, Lislap £525 Belgian Blue heifer, P Foster, Dunamore £490 Hereford heifer, T Hall, Donemana £480 Saler heifer, A McKelvey, Newtownstewart £465 Aberdeen Angus bull and M D Doonan, Kesh £465 Charolais bull.
Wednesday 19th February 2025: Sale of wintered suckled calves - An enormous show of 530 calves sold to a still rising trade, with prices closing in on £5 per kilo.
Bull/bullock calves
B Patterson, Altamuskin 250k £1200 and £1160, G McKay, Drumquin 285k £1330; 315k £1480, J C Norris, Omagh 240k £1100; 220k £990; 230k £1030, F Maguire, Mountfield 290k £1340; 350k £1530; 310k £1360, P O’Neill, Drumlea 295k £1350; 330k £1400, C Devine, Strabane 270k £1240; 225k £1000; 295k £1300; 315k £1420, O Keenan, Mountfield 230k £1040, K P Maguire Leggs PO 270k £1210; 300k £1390, A Teague, Dromore 275k £1210; 300k £1310, A Donnelly, Ederney 300k £1570; 355k £1500, B and G O’Neill, Greencastle 300k £1500, M Brogan, Glenhull 345k £1570; 335k £1430, D Carolan, Cranagh 345k £1550, T McCarron, Dromore 335k £1510, R J Sproule, Castlederg 305k £1360; 335k £1400, G McDonagh, Ederney 380k £1700; 350k £1480, O Monaghan, Ederney 330k £1470, M Scott, Newtownstewart 360k £1590, C O’Hara, Belleek, 335k £1470, M P O’Brien, Trillick 360k £1560; 345k £1450, William Evans, Lack 335k £1440 and C Gallogley, Ederney 360k £1500.
Calves over 400kg
I Elliot, Drumlegagh 420k £1960, M Brogan, Glenhull 405k £1750; 410k £1640, B Daly, Creggan 420k £1800; 410k £1680, D Carolan, Cranagh 405k £1720, G McDonagh, Ederney 430k £1760; 425k £1700, S F Laird, Ardstraw 420£1710; 410k £1680; 440k £1730; 470k £1750, S Mellon, Fintona 470k £1910, M Scott, Newtownstewart 450K £1760, l Hamilton, Drumlea 670k £2310; 470k £1710, Peter O’Neill, Drumlea 450k £1750 and D Huey, Artigarvan 545k £1910; 500k £1800.
Heifers
I Elliot, Drumlegagh 440k £1330; 435k £1790; 410k £1660; 390k £1770, P Slevin, Dromore 420k £1720, L Hamilton, Drumlea 410k £1490; 480k £1560, A Mitchell, Drumlegagh 420k £1510; 405k £1450; 335k £1390; 310k £1280, J Dickson, Draperstown, 305k £1460, T Woods, Drumquin 305k £1460; 295k £1240, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 380k £1650; 320k £1400; 385k £1660; 340k £1430, B McDonnell, Dromore 355k £1540, B Daly, Creggan 330k £1380, B and G O’Neill, Greencastle 365k £1510, M Scott, Newtownstewart 390k £1610, E O’Kane, Drumquin 350k £1440; 330k £1320, S Carron, Ederney 310k £1250; 320k £1170, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 375k £1500, F Maguire, Mountfield 215k £950, M C McCoy, Dromore 230k £1020 (3), C Gallogley, Ederney 265k £1170, D McGrath, Letter 290k £1130, M Eves, Kesh 280k £1060; 230k £890, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 345k £1270, K Cassidy, Lettercarn 375k £1330; 410k £1460, R Hemphill, Drumquin 460k £1500 and N Laughlin, Gortin 480k £1590; 425k £1420.
