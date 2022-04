Expressing disappointment at the decision, a statement from the RUAS said it has been taken due to the continued ban on poultry gatherings.

DAERA has confirmed that the risk of incursion of HPAI H5 in wild birds in GB is still very high and a date to lift the ban in Northern Ireland has yet to be agreed.