Norman Robinson tops at 850gns at Suffolk sale in Rathfriland

1st Prize shearling ram from Brian Dickson sold for 780gns

Norman Robinson of the Benrafton flock was awarded the winning rosette from Judge Jason Watson and went on to take the Champion title with his Cairness Diamond Geezer sired lamb selling to 850gns.

Jason and Joseph Trimble took Reserve Champion with their ram lamb selling for 560gns. Co. Tyrone breeders Keith and Gordon McAdoo had success when their group of lambs took the winning rosettes.

Brian Dickson topped the shearling class going on to sell for 780gns.

1st Prize Pairs from Keith & Gordon McAdoo

The Suffolk Sales action now moves West with sales in Newtownstewart on Friday, 17th September and Omagh on Saturday, 2nd October.

Leading Prices:

Shearlings:

Brian Dickson - 780 and 700gns

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champoin from Norman Robinson sold for 850gns. Included is judge Jason Watson

Sean Burns - 640gns

Ram Lambs:

Norman Robinson - 850, 520, 480, 440gns

Ivan Porter - 460 and 360gns

Reserve Champion from Jason and Joseph Trimble sold for 560gns

Anthony Patton - 500, 420, 380, 360gns

James McCann - 600 and 300gns

Jason & Joseph Trimble - 560, 460, 400gns

Sean McArdle - 700 and 380gns

Keith McAdoo - 500, 460, 440gns