Norman Robinson tops at 850gns at Suffolk sale in Rathfriland
The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held their Show and Sale at Rathfriland Mart.
Norman Robinson of the Benrafton flock was awarded the winning rosette from Judge Jason Watson and went on to take the Champion title with his Cairness Diamond Geezer sired lamb selling to 850gns.
Jason and Joseph Trimble took Reserve Champion with their ram lamb selling for 560gns. Co. Tyrone breeders Keith and Gordon McAdoo had success when their group of lambs took the winning rosettes.
Brian Dickson topped the shearling class going on to sell for 780gns.
The Suffolk Sales action now moves West with sales in Newtownstewart on Friday, 17th September and Omagh on Saturday, 2nd October.
Leading Prices:
Shearlings:
Brian Dickson - 780 and 700gns
Sean Burns - 640gns
Ram Lambs:
Norman Robinson - 850, 520, 480, 440gns
Ivan Porter - 460 and 360gns
Anthony Patton - 500, 420, 380, 360gns
James McCann - 600 and 300gns
Jason & Joseph Trimble - 560, 460, 400gns
Sean McArdle - 700 and 380gns
Keith McAdoo - 500, 460, 440gns
Mark Herron - 500 and 460gns