North Antrim Agricultural Association congratulated

On a charitable note Ballymoney Agency of NFU Mutual is proud to have nominated Ballymoney Foodbank to receive a donation of £6451 from NFU Mutual’s ‘Agency Giving Fund’. Thank you to Ballymoney Foodbank for everything you are doing, and how you continue to support our community during this challenging time

The prestigious award is the highest honour which can be given to volunteer groups across the UK.

What is unique regarding this is that the show is organised mainly by volunteers under the age of 30 from three local Young Farmers’ Clubs – Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig. Congratulations to everyone involved in organising the show which certainly provides a much anticipated rural highlight to the local borough area.

Due to the continued growth of Insurance business within the Ballymoney Agency over the last 12 months we have recruited two new additions to the team. Lisa Burns has joined having worked within the financial services sector for 14 years. Lisa can transact all vehicle and home insurance products for NFU Mutual, with her primary focus being to liaise with financial advisor Vivien McMaster in servicing the needs of our existing and new customer base, within the ever expanding financial services sector. Lisa will also manage our current database of UFU memberships.

David McKeeman who has recently joined the team comes from a local progressive dairy farm. David holds a degree in business economics with accounting. Having successfully gained all his insurance licences David can transact all business to new and existing clients.

Lisa and David’s wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm will be a great asset to the team in promoting a first class customer experience.