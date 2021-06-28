North coast drive in specials planned
As the summer approaches and if you are around the North Coast, The Faith Mission are having a special week of ‘Drive In’ services at the NW200 Paddock Site between Portstewart and Portrush from Monday 5th to Friday 9th July at 8pm.
These events will be held using the recently launched Faith Mission Gospel Truck and over the five nights various speakers and singers are due to take part.
On Monday 5th Rev Eric Stewart who held Drive In services for over 25 years on the North coast will speak and his granddaughter Miss Hannah Stewart will sing.
On Tuesday 6th Mr John Weir from Belfast will be along to speak and John Porter will sing.
On Wednesday 7th Mr Trevor Matthews who is the former director of The Faith Mission in Ireland will speak and the Maybin Family will bring musical ministry.
On Thursday 8th Keith Lindsay will be the speaker and he and his wife will also sing.
On Friday 9th Pastor Alan Hoey will speak and Joseph and Sandra Kennoway will sing.
A spokesman for The Faith Mission said: “We would encourage people to avail of this opportunity to gather and hear God’s Word in a safe environment. There is ample car parking and we have been looking forward to this outreach week for some time. For further information please phone the local Faith Mission office on 028 2565 6494.”