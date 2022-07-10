North Coast Drive in specials to be held

These events are free of charge and will be held from The Faith Mission Gospel Truck, which has been a familiar feature at many public events and agricultural shows over the past months.

On Monday 18th Rev Hugh Mullan will speak and Mr John Porter will sing; on Tuesday 18th Rev Tom Shaw will be along to speak and The Maybin Family will bring musical ministry; on Wednesday 20th Pastor Billy Jones will speak and Joseph and Sandra Kennoway will sing; on Thursday 21st Rev Eric Stewart, who held Drive In services for over 25 years on the North coast will be the speaker, and the singers will be Reuben Orr and Leah Clements; on Friday Mr John Weir from Belfast will bring the week to a close as he comes to preach and Mr Dean Davison will sing.

A spokesman for The Faith Mission said: “We would encourage people to avail of this opportunity to come together for these special events.

