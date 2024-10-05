It was standing room only as North Country Cheviots created a red hot trade at their annual premier sale.

Beatties Pedigree Livestock Centre was the venue for the North Country Cheviot annual premier sale, where a packed gallery saw upwards on 400 sheep go under the hammer.
Buyers came from all over the UK and Ireland to purchase Northies, and were prepared to dig deep for the quality sheep that were on offer.
Judge for the day was Mr Alan Cowans from the famous Philiphaugh flock based at Selkirk in the Scottish Borders.
Alan, who is no stranger to the show ring himself, having won numerous championships at shows and sales over the years, had the difficult task on the day of placing classes, where he finally found his supreme champion, an outstanding shearling ram from AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock. The ram went on to sell at the top price of the sale at 3800gns.
Alan then found his reserve champion, an eye catching shearling ram that stood second in the line up from the Kilvaddy flock of Allister McNeill, selling for 1600gns.
Shearling rams were of huge demand, James Murnion of Castleview flock, sold a super shearling ram for 2800gns, while William Rankin of Carradoo Glebe flock sold a cracking shearling ram for 2400gns.
Following on from that, two shearling rams then reached 1900gns, the first a smart shearling ram from K and N Robinson of Summerhill Flock, the second a flashy Shearling ram from D and D Robinson of Glen Flock. These just to name a few with many others passing the 1000gns barrier.
Park females were also at the top of buyers interest, the first prize shearling ewe coming from J and K Rowan of Ballintogher Flock made 1000gns, other prizes of shearling ewes on the night were 1220gns for AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock, 1050gns from Alex Colhoun of Kingarrow Flock, 900gns and 850gns from the AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock, and 720gns from J and K Rowan of Ballintogher Flock.
Ewe lambs were sold at staggering prices some of which were 650gns and 620gns for John Graham of Ross Flock, Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy Flock got 620gns for his 1st prize ewe lamb, with Alastair Armstrong of Stragole flock recieving 600gns twice, and Matthew McLaughlin of Derrygally Flock gaining 500gns for his ewe lamb.
Charity ewe lamb was then sold by Eleven year old, Miss Rebecca Rowan, of Tullynawood Flock, who donated the proceeds to Daisy Hill Hospitals Children’s Ward, releasing 450gns for such a worthy cause, well done Rebecca.
The Hill Champion came from Mr J Stubber of Aughintaine Flock a shearling ewe, selling for 500gns, with reserve Champion going to a shearling ram of Mr Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns Flock, selling for 620gns.
Hill females were in strong demand, with Sinclair Armstrong selling at 600gns for his Manyburns Flock, and Samual Miskelly of Lisbreen Flock selling for 400gns on three occasions.
Commercial females both pure and crossed, were extremely popular for both Gimmers and Ewe Lambs, with a huge clearance for outstanding stock across the board, with prizes exceeding expectations, surpassing last years top prices and breaking records in all sections.
Show results
Shearling Rams
1st place AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton Lot 158
2nd place Allister McNeill Kilvaddy Lot 183
3rd place AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton Lot 200
4th place Gareth Henderson Sandelford Lot 175
Shearling ewes
1st place J & K Rowan Ballintogher Lot 103
2nd place AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton Lot 109
3rd place J & K Rowan Ballintogher Lot 101
4th place Matthew McLaughlin Derrygally Lot 115
Ewe lambs
1st place Allister McNeill Kilvaddy Lot 127
2nd place John Graham Ross Lot 135
3rd place Matthew McLaughlin Derrygally Lot 129
4th place John Graham Ross Lot 136
Supreme Champion Park type Lot 158 from AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton
Reserve champion Lot 183 Allister McNeill Kilvaddy
Hill Champion Lot 117 from Mr J Stubber Aughintaine (Gimmer)
Reserve champion Lot 101 from Sinclair Armstrong Manyburns (shearling ram)
Leading prices
Shearling Rams
3800gns AJ & NAJ Robinson
2800gns James Murnion
2400gns William Rankin
1900gns D & D Robinson
1900gns K & N Robinson
1600gns Allister McNeill
1600gns William Rankin
1500gns AJ & NAJ Robinson
1500gns Gareth Henderson
1500gns William Rankin
1350gns K & N Robinson
1000gns O & T McAllister
1000gns K & N Robinson
1000gns John Graham
1000gns AJ & NAJ Robinson
Shearling ewes
1220gns AJ & NAJ Robinson
1050gns Alex Colhoun
1000gns J & K Rowan
900gns AJ & NAJ Robinson
850gns AJ & NAJ Robinson
720gns J & K Rowan
600gns J & K Rowan
580gns J & K Rowan
550gns Allister McNeill
550gns Matthew McLaughlin
Ewe Lambs
650gns John Graham
620gns Allister McNeill
620gns John Graham
600gns Alastair Armstrong
600gns Alastair Armstrong
580gns Allister McNeill
500gns Matthew McLaughlin
480gns John Graham
450gns Rebecca Rowan