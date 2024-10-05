It was standing room only as North Country Cheviots created a red hot trade at their annual premier sale.

Beatties Pedigree Livestock Centre was the venue for the North Country Cheviot annual premier sale, where a packed gallery saw upwards on 400 sheep go under the hammer.

Buyers came from all over the UK and Ireland to purchase Northies, and were prepared to dig deep for the quality sheep that were on offer.

Judge for the day was Mr Alan Cowans from the famous Philiphaugh flock based at Selkirk in the Scottish Borders.

Alan, who is no stranger to the show ring himself, having won numerous championships at shows and sales over the years, had the difficult task on the day of placing classes, where he finally found his supreme champion, an outstanding shearling ram from AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock. The ram went on to sell at the top price of the sale at 3800gns.

Alan then found his reserve champion, an eye catching shearling ram that stood second in the line up from the Kilvaddy flock of Allister McNeill, selling for 1600gns.

Shearling rams were of huge demand, James Murnion of Castleview flock, sold a super shearling ram for 2800gns, while William Rankin of Carradoo Glebe flock sold a cracking shearling ram for 2400gns.

Following on from that, two shearling rams then reached 1900gns, the first a smart shearling ram from K and N Robinson of Summerhill Flock, the second a flashy Shearling ram from D and D Robinson of Glen Flock. These just to name a few with many others passing the 1000gns barrier.

Park females were also at the top of buyers interest, the first prize shearling ewe coming from J and K Rowan of Ballintogher Flock made 1000gns, other prizes of shearling ewes on the night were 1220gns for AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock, 1050gns from Alex Colhoun of Kingarrow Flock, 900gns and 850gns from the AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock, and 720gns from J and K Rowan of Ballintogher Flock.

Ewe lambs were sold at staggering prices some of which were 650gns and 620gns for John Graham of Ross Flock, Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy Flock got 620gns for his 1st prize ewe lamb, with Alastair Armstrong of Stragole flock recieving 600gns twice, and Matthew McLaughlin of Derrygally Flock gaining 500gns for his ewe lamb.

Charity ewe lamb was then sold by Eleven year old, Miss Rebecca Rowan, of Tullynawood Flock, who donated the proceeds to Daisy Hill Hospitals Children’s Ward, releasing 450gns for such a worthy cause, well done Rebecca.

The Hill Champion came from Mr J Stubber of Aughintaine Flock a shearling ewe, selling for 500gns, with reserve Champion going to a shearling ram of Mr Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns Flock, selling for 620gns.

Hill females were in strong demand, with Sinclair Armstrong selling at 600gns for his Manyburns Flock, and Samual Miskelly of Lisbreen Flock selling for 400gns on three occasions.

Commercial females both pure and crossed, were extremely popular for both Gimmers and Ewe Lambs, with a huge clearance for outstanding stock across the board, with prizes exceeding expectations, surpassing last years top prices and breaking records in all sections.

Show results

Shearling Rams

1st place AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton Lot 158

2nd place Allister McNeill Kilvaddy Lot 183

3rd place AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton Lot 200

4th place Gareth Henderson Sandelford Lot 175

Shearling ewes

1st place J & K Rowan Ballintogher Lot 103

2nd place AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton Lot 109

3rd place J & K Rowan Ballintogher Lot 101

4th place Matthew McLaughlin Derrygally Lot 115

Ewe lambs

1st place Allister McNeill Kilvaddy Lot 127

2nd place John Graham Ross Lot 135

3rd place Matthew McLaughlin Derrygally Lot 129

4th place John Graham Ross Lot 136

Supreme Champion Park type Lot 158 from AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton

Reserve champion Lot 183 Allister McNeill Kilvaddy

Hill Champion Lot 117 from Mr J Stubber Aughintaine (Gimmer)

Reserve champion Lot 101 from Sinclair Armstrong Manyburns (shearling ram)

Leading prices

Shearling Rams

3800gns AJ & NAJ Robinson

2800gns James Murnion

2400gns William Rankin

1900gns D & D Robinson

1900gns K & N Robinson

1600gns Allister McNeill

1600gns William Rankin

1500gns AJ & NAJ Robinson

1500gns Gareth Henderson

1500gns William Rankin

1350gns K & N Robinson

1000gns O & T McAllister

1000gns K & N Robinson

1000gns John Graham

1000gns AJ & NAJ Robinson

Shearling ewes

1220gns AJ & NAJ Robinson

1050gns Alex Colhoun

1000gns J & K Rowan

900gns AJ & NAJ Robinson

850gns AJ & NAJ Robinson

720gns J & K Rowan

600gns J & K Rowan

580gns J & K Rowan

550gns Allister McNeill

550gns Matthew McLaughlin

Ewe Lambs

650gns John Graham

620gns Allister McNeill

620gns John Graham

600gns Alastair Armstrong

600gns Alastair Armstrong

580gns Allister McNeill

500gns Matthew McLaughlin

480gns John Graham

450gns Rebecca Rowan

1 . North Country Cheviot Sheep Sale Mr Alan Cowans in action. (Pic: Alfie Shaw) Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales

2 . North Country Cheviot Sheep Sale Park 1st Prize Gimmer J & K Rowan Ballintogher. (Pic: Alfie Shaw) Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales

3 . North Country Cheviot Sheep Sale Hill champion Gimmer from Mr J Stubber Aughintaine. (Pic: Alfie Shaw) Photo: Alfie Shaw Photo Sales