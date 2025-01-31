North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne hosts Ballymiscaw YFC at Parliament Buildings

Stephen Dunne MLA with members of Ballymiscaw Young Farmers' Club at Parliament Buildings, Stormont

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has hosted members of Ballymiscaw Young Farmers' Club for a tour of Parliament Buildings, Stormont recently.

Mr Dunne said: “It was a real pleasure to host members of Ballymiscaw Young Farmers' Club for a tour and chat at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

“Ballymiscaw Young Farmers' Club has a long and proud history of providing a great opportunity for young people to learn and develop life skills and friendships for life.”

He added: “There continues to be so many families in Ballymiscaw YFC over many different generations from across the local Craigantlet area and beyond.

“This was a very impressive group of young people who showed a real interest in the history of the building and the workings of our local government.”

He concluded: “Recent decisions by the Labour government has put a spotlight on the importance of farmers to our economy and our communities.

“I am committed to using my role as an MLA to ensure the next generation of farmers are supported to have a fulfilling and worthwhile career.

“I would like to wish the club well. I would encourage anyone interested in getting involved in the club to contact the club's Facebook page.”