North Down – Looking forward to welcoming members back

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather was good to us, and it was great to see so many Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) members from all over the country attend and enjoy the family day.

There was something for everyone with cattle, sheep, poultry, horses, pigs and even pygmy goats.

There was plenty of entertainment for kids as well, so a good day was had by all at a truly beautiful venue.

North Down group managers Justin Barr and Michaela Preston at Saintfield Show on June 18

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the North Down office, we are currently planning what we are hoping will be a more normal winter programme and look forward to welcoming our members back to face-to-face meetings as well as a day trip in spring 2023.

UFU headquarters will be emailing the programme in due course so if you don’t currently receive emails from UFU, please get in touch with us to confirm your email address. We look forward to seeing you all soon.