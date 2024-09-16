North Down Museum Celebrates 40 Years with Special Exhibition and Talks

The Percy French Collection is a big part of North Down's exhibits.

NORTH Down Museum has unveiled a series of events marking its 40th anniversary this year.

The Heritage Centre, now known as North Down Museum, officially opened on October 16, 1984.

As a cornerstone of local heritage and culture, the museum invites everyone to join in the celebrations, which include a commemorative exhibition and a series of engaging talks that explore the museum's most notable artefacts and stories.

The centrepiece of the celebrations is the "North Down Museum at 40" exhibition. This special exhibit will take visitors on a journey through the museum's rich history, tracing its origins from a modest collection housed in just two rooms to the thriving cultural venue it is today, attracting over 70,000 visitors annually. The exhibition will run in the museum’s Community Gallery from October 2 to February 2.

In addition to the exhibition, the museum will host a series of fascinating talks by experts, each focusing on significant items from the museum’s collection.

On Thursday, October3, Museum Assistant Jonathan Magee will give a talk on the Percy French Collection.

Discover the life and work of French, as the talk delves into the museum's recently acquired collection, celebrating the legacy of this beloved artist, entertainer, and family man.

Former Curator of North Down Museum Ian Wilson will discuss the Homecoming of the Victoria Cross on Wednesday, October 9.

Explore the remarkable journey of Barry Bingham's Victoria Cross, which has found its permanent home in the museum's Jutland Gallery.

Dr Cormac Burke will discuss the intriguing history of the 9th Century Bangor Bell on Wednesday, October 23. Discovered at Bangor Abbey in 1780, this iconic artefact has deep roots in Bangor’s history.

Speaking about the museum’s 40th anniversary celebrations, North Down Museum’s Manager Arlene Matthews said: “We are proud that the museum has reached this important milestone and would like to invite everyone to join us in celebrating four decades of preserving and sharing the rich heritage of North Down.

"Whether you are a history buff, a long-time supporter of the museum, or simply curious, we would encourage everyone to come along and be part of it.”

All talks are free to attend, but advance booking is required. For more information and to register please visit https://andculture.org.uk/whats-on