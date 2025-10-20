North of Ireland Veterinary Association: Leading the Way for Horses

The event attracted a full house, bringing together delegates from across the equine sector – including veterinary surgeons, vet nurses, farriers, equestrian leaders, owners, trainers, coaches, government representatives and welfare organisations – to explore the changing landscape of equine welfare in Northern Ireland.

Opening the symposium, Dr Kirsten Dunbar, NIVA President, welcomed delegates from across the UK and Ireland, emphasising the importance of collaboration and evidence-led action. Esther Skelly-Smith provided an update on work undertaken across a range of welfare priorities since the inaugural All-Ireland Equine Welfare Symposium in 2024.

Throughout the day, speakers presented a mix of scientific insight, policy discussion and practical welfare guidance. Expert contributions came from Dr Helen Spence, Dr Tamzin Furtado, Abigail Bunyard FWCF, Roly Owers MRCVS, Julia Shrubb MRCVS, Ashley Robinson (CAFRE) and Nicola Connery (DAERA).

Topics ranged from understanding equine learning and behaviour to the role of farriery in performance and welfare, traceability and disease control, sustainable parasite management, the challenges of influencing owner behaviour and Northern Ireland specific research highlights.

“Our focus was on practical progress,” said Dr Dunbar. “Science, welfare and public expectations are evolving fast, and this symposium helps ensure Northern Ireland’s equine community stays ahead of those changes. The energy and shared commitment in the room were remarkable.”

The event underscored NIVA’s continued commitment to promoting high standards of animal welfare and cross-sector collaboration, with the shared goal of ensuring a good life for every horse.

The symposium was generously sponsored by Summit Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Limited and supported by The Horse Trust, The National Equine Welfare Council, World Horse Welfare, CAFRE, and The Donkey Sanctuary.

