Northern Diamonds Texel Sale set to take place on 7th January

The Northern Diamonds sale set to take place on Friday 7th January, 6.30pm at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh includes Texel females from eight highly regarded flocks

A total of 82 lots are catalogued comprising of 72 super gimmers, and 10 smart ewe lambs. All are eligible for immediate export.

The Northern Diamonds sale joins together several NI’s leading flocks namely Alderview (Mark Patterson), Ballygroogan (James Wilkinson), Bellefield (Stuart Ferris), Drumderg (Alistair Breen), Maineview (Andrew Kennedy), Millars (Cyril & Martin Millar), Rohan (Danny McKay) and Rowandale (Darren McKay).

Plan to get there in good time as first into the ring are a select batch of gimmers from Ballygroogan flock, who is the current Overall Champion Flock in NI. Representing the flock’s best female lines, these sell in-lamb to the exciting prospect Alderview Explosive 20,000 guineas.

Several of the lots catalogued in the Northern Diamonds Sale sell in-lamb to Alderview Explosive who was purchased for 20,000 guineas

Stewart Ferris is next up with a run of gimmers from his Bellefield flock sired by Harestone Crackerjack. This flock offers an opportunity to buy into his Tamnamoney ewe line which has proved to be a real touch of class in his flock. Select from a range of service sires to include Lakeview Earl of Erne and Corbo Eye Devil. Bellefield have also hand picked two ewe lambs to include in the sale.

There is sure to be interest in the Drumderg batch of females which include daughters of the stylish Plasucha Champion and sell in lamb to the much-admired Mullan Eureka 9k.

The Maineview prefix of Andrew Kennedy brings out daughters of Teiglum Braveheart and Deveronvale Aftershock to tempt buyers. These are scanned in lamb to the 20k Alderview Explosive. Three ewe lambs sired by Tamnamoney Decimus 8k will also go under the hammer. Coleraine duo Cyril and Martin Millar have selected a draft of females from their well known Millars flock to feature in Northern Diamonds. A number of these are sired by Lauder Cobra 7.5k, and sell in lamb to Millars Eye of the Tiger 20k.

The McKay’s Rohan and Rowandale flocks will offer a number of gimmers to include their 2021 flush team sired by the 32,000 guineas Drumbreddan Centre of Attention, and in lamb to Millars Eminem 10k. Alderview have had a great season topping at 20,000 guineas with their best ram lamb. This sale is a real chance to tap into the flocks’ genetics as they have listed several gimmers and two smart ewe lambs. These include daughters of Alderview Barrister and sell in lamb to Kingspark Dynamite.