Northern Farm Supplies head to Balmoral Show

Northern Farm Supplies Ltd are a family run business with over 30 years’ experience in the farming sector and based throughout the whole of Northern Ireland.

Come and see Mayo Healthcare, the chosen supplier for a range of animal supplementation products. Mayo Healthcare will be there to answer all questions on a range of top-quality boluses for cattle and sheep, new innovative Udder Health and Rumen Health products.

Northern Farm Supplies are pleased to be launching their very own delivery service across a range of products, and also the announcement of their new store in Toombridge due to open after the Balmoral show.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to farm supplies, Northern Farm Supplies Ltd is the only place you need to go. From cow cubicles to animal health supplementation, they have got it covered. Northern Farm Supplies Ltd also specialise in animal rubber matting and ventilation for cattle sheds in partnership with their German manufacturers.