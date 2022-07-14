Northern Ireland bathing waters improve

During his visit, Minister Poots was given a demonstration of the RNLI lifeguarding facility at the strand, and heard about improvements to water quality at Portrush Curran (East Strand) and throughout Northern Ireland.
Minister Poots said: “Portrush Curran (East Strand) was eligible to apply for a Blue Flag in 2022 for the first time since 2014, and I was delighted to recently be able to present the Council with this award at the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Beach Awards ceremony in Ballygally. This fantastic achievement has only been possible due to the continued improvements in water quality and management of the beach, with the bathing water now meeting the stringent ‘Excellent’ standard.”
Portrush Curran (East Strand) was classified as ‘Excellent’ in 2021, which is a prerequisite for the coveted Blue Flag Award.
The Minister continued: “We take pride in these successes and will continue to work with our stakeholders and partner agencies towards further reducing water pollution to keep bathing waters clean and safe for everyone to enjoy. Our beaches contribute to the health and well-being of locals and visitors alike.”