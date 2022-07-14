Northern Ireland bathing waters improve

During his visit, Minister Poots was given a demonstration of the RNLI lifeguarding facility at the strand, and heard about improvements to water quality at Portrush Curran (East Strand) and throughout Northern Ireland.

Minister Poots said: “Portrush Curran (East Strand) was eligible to apply for a Blue Flag in 2022 for the first time since 2014, and I was delighted to recently be able to present the Council with this award at the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful Beach Awards ceremony in Ballygally. This fantastic achievement has only been possible due to the continued improvements in water quality and management of the beach, with the bathing water now meeting the stringent ‘Excellent’ standard.”

Portrush Curran (East Strand) was classified as ‘Excellent’ in 2021, which is a prerequisite for the coveted Blue Flag Award.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots is pictured with Mark Strong (L), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Dr Ian Humphreys, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful at Portrush Curran (East Strand) where he saw how partnership working has helped to improve water quality and facilities for the public at our identified bathing waters.