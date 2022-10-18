On an annual basis, five per cent of participants will also have a spot check inspection. The better prepared you are for the NIBL FQAS inspection, the smoother the inspection will go on the day.

NIBL FQAS was developed to give consumers assurances about the farm end of the production chain of their food e.g. the quality of the production methods used, the quality of care for animals, the quality of the farm environment, and above all the quality of concern for the customer in producing beef and lamb which is wholesome and safe. The LMC ensure that the standards required by the NIBL FQAS reflect these pillars that are valued by customers/consumers.

- NIBL FQAS participants that comply with the standards can gain access to premium markets for beef and sheep meat products. NIBL FQAS ensures that processors can serve retail and food service customers who by their very nature and success are the most financially secure and users of high volume.

Many of the FQAS requirements are legislative however there are also requirements developed by industry to provide the assurances in the supply chain that customers and consumers require for quality assured and traceable beef and lamb.

- NIBL FQAS also ensures access to the UK Red Tractor Assurance Quality Mark, which is extensively used to market farm products to consumers in GB. This mutual recognition with Red Tractor Assurance enables certified NIBL FQAS beef and lamb to be labelled with the Red Tractor logo.

- Achieving NIBL FQAS approved status allows producers to keep their options open when marketing their animals (cattle and sheep).

- NIBL FQAS provides best practice standards for husbandry, welfare, nutrition and environment. This helps to assist farmers with better record keeping and traceability of inputs. As a consequence of this, NIBL FQAS helps producers to prepare for cross-compliance visits.

The farm inspection consists of a farm walk and visual assessment with the inspector asking questions along the way to assess compliance with the standards. Once this element is complete, the inspector will review the paperwork such as herd/flock records, veterinary medicine records, feed records, animal health plan etc.

Advertisement

It is important that participants of the scheme make themselves available for inspections. It is not acceptable to delay inspections. If inspections are cancelled then scheme participation may be suspended.

If during an assessment the farm is found to be non-compliant against a standard, the participant has 28 days to address the issue and provide evidence to Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification (NIFCC) to show that they have taken steps to be fully compliant. NIFCC are the current contracted Certification Body responsible for undertaking registration, inspection and certification functions of FQAS. If the participant provides this documentary evidence within the specified timeframe their certification will continue. If the participant does not send in suitable documentary evidence, then the participant will be suspended from the scheme.

Full requirements/rules are in the FQAS Standard and Rules 2022 available at www.lmcni.com

Many of the FQAS requirements are legislative, however, there are also requirements developed by industry to provide the assurances in the supply chain that customers and consumers require for quality assured and traceable beef and lamb.

Advertisement