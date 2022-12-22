Northern Ireland bred Bannhill Farm Lord places third as UK Simmental breeding takes centre stage

NI bred bull, Bannhill Farm Lord, took third place in the competition for Welsh breeders Mr and Mrs M O and L D Jones, Llanfynydd, Carmarthenshire. Male Champion for the Jones family at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, the February 2020 born Bannhill Farm Lord is sired by the noted Saltire Impressive 17 and is bred out of Ballinalare Farm Fuscia.

Bannhill Farm Lord was bred by Alan Wilson from Rathfriland, Co Down.

The winner of the Simmental Championship of Europe was the two-year-old bull, Drumsleed Legacy, from Gerald and Morag Smith, Drumsleed, Fordoun, Laurencekirk.

Bannhill Farm Lord

The April 2020 born Drumsleed Legacy is by the herd’s 11,000gns stock bull Wolfstar Gordy and is out of Drumsleed Farina 14.

A strong breeding female line, Drumsleed Farina’s previous calf, Drumsleed Kingsman, sired by the herd’s noted show bull Drumsleed Hivy, sold for 11,000gns at Stirling in February 2021. Farina was also Simmental Reserve Champion at this years’ Black Isle and Turriff shows respectively.

Earlier this year, Drumsleed Legacy himself won the Male Championship at the 2022 Royal Highland Show at Ingliston, and it was this win that qualified him for the European and World Simmental competitions.

After securing the European title, Drumsleed Legacy went on to place a highly creditable third in the World Championship finals where he was narrowly pipped by entries from South Africa and Mexico.

Drumsleed Legacy

The Drumsleed herd presently comprises of 100 pedigree breeding females.

The Simmental judges for both the ‘Champion of Europe’ and ‘Champion of the World’ awards consisted of Juan Pablo Lattanti Murguía (Argentina); Tom Baker (Australia); Jim Goldie (Scotland): and Cary Crow (USA).

These awards have been won at a time when there has been a growing demand for British Simmental genetics internationally.

Over the last 18 months, exports of semen and embryos have been secured to the USA and Australia, whilst exports of breeding females and young bulls have been made to Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

UK and USA based breeding companies have also been securing an increasing number of British Simmental bulls for significant semen exports to China and Asian markets.