Northern Ireland breeder to judge Simmental entry at Stirling spring event

Andrew Clarke is the owner of the Breaghey Herd in Tynan, County Armagh, and is a member of the British Simmental Cattle Society’s Council of Management.

He has won numerous awards at national stockjudging competitions, hosted by the society’s Young Members’ Association, including overall winner in 2013 and 2015; best reasons in 2016 and 2019, and best reasons and reserve overall winner in 2017 and 2018.

He established the 20-cow Breaghey Herd back in 2007, with notable achievements including reserve female champion, Ballymena 2014; reserve female champion, Dungannon 2018; and male champion Dungannon 2021.

Andrew Clarke from County Armagh will judge the Simmental entry at Stirling next week. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Andrew has sold bulls and heifers at Stirling to pedigree herds in the UK.

He founded the Tynan Aberdeen Angus herd in 2019, making his sale debut at Dungannon last December where he clinched the supreme championship and a joint top price of 4,400gns.

In addition to the pedigree Simmental and Aberdeen Angus herds, Andrew manages a commercial suckler enterprise in partnership with his father.

The cross-bred cows are mated with a Simmental bull, and there is strong emphasis on breeding suckler replacement females.

The farm operates a closed herd policy, and is a member of a high health scheme.

Andrew works within the Foyle Food Group’s agricultural team.

His farm liaison role involves the promotion of responsible and sustainable farming technologies and practices, and working with farmers to ensure customer requirements are delivered at farm level.

The two-day show and sale will be held at Stirling Agricultural Centre on 20 and 21 February. There are 153 bulls, and 26 females plus two calves, catalogued for the sale.

Judging takes place at 10am on Sunday 20 February.

The bull sale will commence at 10am on Monday 21 February, followed by the female sale at 1.30pm.

There are 18 NI-bred Simmental bulls entered for the Stirling sale.

Breeders planning to make the trip include: Joe Campbell (Camus); Val and Conrad Fegan (Knockreagh); David and Jonny Hazelton (Ranfurly); Mrs MH Kilpatrick (Ballymoney); Shane and Paul McDonald (Coolcran – three bulls); Cecil and Scott McIlwaine (Corrick – two bulls ); HJW and JC Moore (Omorga); WH Robson and Sons (Kilbride Farm – five bulls); Richard and Rhys Rodgers (Hiltonstown); Leslie and Christopher Weatherup (Lisglass); Joe and Alan Wilson (Ballinalare Farm).