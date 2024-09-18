Michelle Hynes, son Oisin McLaughlin, and Kerry McLaughlin from Hilltown, Newry.

A GROUP of 44 people, including local health professionals, parents, and 20 children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, have enjoyed a magical trip to Disneyland Paris thanks to the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

This special journey, which resumed last year after a break due to Covid, offered two days filled with unforgettable Disney magic.

With the support of doctors and nurses from Causeway Hospital, along with NICLT General Manager Fiona Williamson and board member Anna Kayes, the trip was meticulously planned to provide a worry-free experience for the families.

The charity's initiative allows these deserving children and their families a much-needed escape from the daily struggles of managing serious health conditions.

Bernadette Boyle, whose seven-year-old son Aaron, living with hypogammaglobulinemia – a serious immune condition – was nominated for the trip by an RVH Children’s Hospital Play Therapist.

She expressed her joy prior to the trip: “When I got the call, I was shaking with excitement. This trip means the world to us. Watching Aaron light up has brought so much happiness to our family. It’s a memory we’ll treasure forever.”

Sharing his excitement, young Aaron added: “I can’t wait for all the rides and to have fun with the other kids. This trip is really special to me.”

Michelle Hynes, mother of Oisín, also seven, from Daisy Hill, echoed the sentiment: “Oisín has never been able to travel due to his complex needs, so this trip is beyond our dreams. Knowing we have doctors and nurses with us gives us the reassurance we need. This means the world to our family.”

Ann Flowerdew and her nine-year-old son Michael shared how much this trip means to their family. Michael, who has autism, was nominated by Cathy, a nurse at Altnagelvin Hospital, for his bravery during medical procedures.

She said: “Michael was absolutely thrilled when we found out he was nominated for the Disneyland Paris trip. He was counting down the days. This opportunity means the world to us, especially knowing how far he’s come with his support from Cathy and the hospital team.”

Michael added: “I want to go on the train rides and the Cars one because I love them. If there's a swimming pool, mum, I want to go swimming too.”

Linkinn Patton, 10, from Ballymoney, said: “I was nominated to go to Disneyland Paris by my community nurses in Causeway Hospital. I also attend the Royal Victoria Hospital For Sick Children for my urology needs.

“This has been ongoing from birth. I have had 10 operations to date and awaiting for more. When my Mummy received the phone call for me to go to Disneyland I was so excited as I have never been before. I can't wait to go on the Big Thunder Mountain and the Avengers Flight Force!”

The trip, made possible by the tireless efforts of the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, aims to provide magical experiences for children across Northern Ireland. The Disneyland trip is particularly important for those unable to attend the charity’s traditional Lapland trip due to colder temperatures.

Chairman Colin Barkley emphasised the significance of the trip: “We are committed to giving these incredible children and their families the chance to create unforgettable memories. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, fundraisers, and corporate partners, we’ve been able to expand our reach and offer this wonderful experience.”

The group, consisting of 20 children, their parents/guardians, and healthcare professionals, enjoyed two days of Disney magic.

For more information on NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, please visit https://nichildrentolapland.com