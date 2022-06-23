Northern Ireland Environment Agency appeal for witnesses

This is near the picnic area, located between Ballyards and Drumconwell roads, Armagh.

It is believed that the trailer unit may have been deposited at this location for up to two weeks, prior to Thursday 9 June 2022.

The trailer unit is described as a white Fruehauf, 40ft long and twin axle.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A white 40ft lorry trailer was parked on the hard shoulder on the A29 Armagh to Keady Road.

Did you see the trailer being deposited?

Do you have dash-cam footage of the trailer being deposited?

Can you provide any information in relation to the trailer or the tractor unit towing it?

If any member of the public has any information regarding the trailer unit, or the incident under investigation, they can contact the agency quoting reference number IRIS 376/22.

NIEA is appealing for witnesses who may have seen any activity in the vicinity of the lorry trailer.

The agency can be contacted at Environmental Crime Section, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Klondyke Building, Cromac Avenue, Gasworks Business Park, Malone Lower, Belfast, BT7 2JA.