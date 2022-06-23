Northern Ireland Environment Agency appeal for witnesses

This is near the picnic area, located between Ballyards and Drumconwell roads, Armagh.
It is believed that the trailer unit may have been deposited at this location for up to two weeks, prior to Thursday 9 June 2022.
The trailer unit is described as a white Fruehauf, 40ft long and twin axle.
Did you see the trailer being deposited?
Do you have dash-cam footage of the trailer being deposited?
Can you provide any information in relation to the trailer or the tractor unit towing it?
If any member of the public has any information regarding the trailer unit, or the incident under investigation, they can contact the agency quoting reference number IRIS 376/22.
The agency can be contacted at Environmental Crime Section, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Klondyke Building, Cromac Avenue, Gasworks Business Park, Malone Lower, Belfast, BT7 2JA.
You can telephone on 02890 569795 or email [email protected]