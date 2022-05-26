Northern Ireland Environmental Statistics Report released

This statistical report is produced annually and contains information on a range of environmental indicators in Northern Ireland.

It is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/northern-ireland-environmental-statistics-report

The key points are:

Public Attitudes

• The level of public concern about environmental issues was high in 2021/22, with 82% very or fairly concerned about the environment.

• Illegal dumping of waste and litter was the biggest environmental concern for households in Northern Ireland in 2021/22.

Air & Climate

• Roadside nitrogen dioxide levels have decreased from 35.1μg/m3 in 2011 to 24.0μg/m3 in 2021.

• In 2019, Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions were estimated to be 21.4 MtCO2e, a reduction of 18% since 1990.

Water and Marine

• In 2021 soluble reactive phosphorus (SRP) was measured at 93 surveillance rivers across Northern Ireland giving an average concentration of 0.071 mg/l of phosphorus per litre of water.

• Of the 25 inshore coastal waterbodies delineated in Northern Ireland, 13 (52%) have been assessed at good or better ecological condition.

• In 2021, there were 1,893 water pollution incidents reported, of which 871 (46%) were substantiated (confirmed) as having an impact on the water quality of the receiving waterway.

Biodiversity

• In 2021/22, 55% of features within Marine and Terrestrial protected sites were in Favourable condition while 36% were in Unfavourable condition.

Historical Environment

• Listed buildings are those of special architectural or historic interest. The number of listed buildings in 2020/21 was 9,020, an increase of 10% compared to 2003/04.