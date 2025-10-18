Northern Ireland farmers to receive relief says minister at Belfast meeting (1928)

The Northern Ireland government’s de-rating scheme to relieve industry and agriculture of much of the burden of these interests was announced by the Right Honourable H M Pollock, the Minister of Finance, during this week in 1928.

He said that the government proposes to introduce in Parliament in the course of the coming weeks a preliminary measure as the first instalment of the complete legislation which would be necessary to bring into full operation these far-reaching proposals.

The chief proposals were:

(1) As from October 1st, 1929, the burden of rates will be taken off agricultural land and farm buildings, excluding only the dwelling-house itself. One-third of the value at present assigned to the entire buildings, together with the agricultural land that comprises the holding, shall be entirely relieved of rates.

(2) Parliament will be asked to pass legislation providing that, as from October 1st, 1929, buildings utilised for productive industry—factories, mills, shipyards, and so forth—will .only have to pay one-quarter of their present valuations. Distributing industry will not be relieved in this way.

(3) The government intended to secure further relief in the way of reduced freight charges as from 1st December next.

It was noted that the “loss in rates to local authorities will be made good by means of a government grant, and a scheme” which was being prepared and which would have the effect of leaving on the Exchequer, “and not on the ratepayers”, any fresh impost of rates which directly arises from the de-rating proposals. rates, which presses so heavily upon Minister of Finance

Mr Pollock was speaking at the opening meeting of the St Jude’e branch of the Ormeau Unionist Association, held in Ballynafeigh Orange Hall, Belfast, at which there were present the three other Parliamentary representatives for South Belfast, namely, the Right Honourable Thomas Moles, the Attorney General, Mr A B Babington, KC, and Mr Arthur Black. Mr C W Henry, vice- chairman, presided in the absence, through illness, of Mr Fred Thompson.

The subject of de-rating, Mr Pollock said, transcended all others in importance at that present time, and the government had given it “long and anxious consideration”.

He said the Northern Ireland government felt that their farmers and industrialists should not be placed in any less favourable position than those of Britain, and “although it would involve for them serious financial arrangements and calculations”, they had decided to introduce the first instalment of the legislation necessary to bring the proposals into full operation.

He told the meeting in Ballynafeigh Orange Hall: “As indicated by me before the House rose for the summer recess the government intends to put into operation a scheme similar to that which will operate in Great Britain, subject to such variation as might be found necessary to suit the somewhat different conditions which exist in this area.

“The government has now completed its inquiries into this subject, and has obtained from the business and agricultural community, from the railway companies and from harbour boards information to enable it to devise the best scheme possible for assisting trade and commerce in Northern Ireland by means of the proposed de-rating scheme.”

He continued: “I will explain as briefly as possible what the government proposes to in this matter. In the first place, as from 1st October, 1929, the burden of rates will be taken off agricultural land and farm buildings, excluding only the dwelling-house itself.

“Some may ask whether the fact that under the present system in force in Northern Ireland under which the farm residence and the out-offices are grouped together for rating purposes without any separate valuation may not entail an entire re-valuation of such buildings in Northern Ireland.

“It will probably relieve their minds to know that the government do not propose to adopt such a method, but have decided that one-third of the value at present assigned to the entire buildings shall, together with the agricultural land that comprises the holding, be entirely relieved of rates.

“Moreover, if any farmer should be dissatisfied with this method of dealing with the buildings he will have the right to demand a new valuation, when his house and out-buildings will be separately valued, and he will get full rating relief on the latter.

“This relief will be a logical development of a policy which originated first in the year 1896, and which next year will reach its final fruition.”