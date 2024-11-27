Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification helping industry maintain competitive edge

Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification (NIFCC), the primary inspection and certification service provider to the region’s agri-food sector, has reported a strong year with strategic investment behind operational improvements.

At the 23rd annual general meeting, held at the House of Vic-Ryn in Lisburn, NIFCC chairman George Mullan highlighted the organisation’s recovery and progress post-Covid-19.

He said: “As a not-for-profit company, I am pleased to report on a full recovery from the impact of Covid restrictions and that NIFCC is operating on a solid financial footing.”

“I would like to thank the board of directors and the NIFCC senior management team Valerie McCann, CEO/company secretary; Pearl Campbell, finance manager; Daphne Brennan, compliance manager and NIFCC inspections managers Robert Downey and Catherine O’Melvena for their diligence and commitment throughout the year.”

NIFCC CEO/company secretary Valerie McCann with chairman George Mullan (ABP) and finance manager Pearl Campbell pictured at the 2024 Northern Ireland Food Chain Certification AGM in Lisburn. Picture: Columba O'Hare

During the past financial year NIFCC has invested in upgrading its digital LiveQ inspection and certification system across all schemes. Along with a revamped website this is part of a continual improvement that can reduce time on farm and improve operational efficiencies.

NIFCC completed a successful UKAS accreditation audit and maintained its five star Certification Body rating for BRCGS. The core business of NIFCC continues to be the service delivery of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS). NIFCC has also been administering the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured Cereals Scheme (FQACS) since 2006. Red Tractor Schemes including the Dairy, Poultry, Livestock Transport and Livestock Markets schemes play a vital role in NIFCC’s operations, with each scheme undergoing inspection and certification.

During the year Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards (BRCGS) and Red Tractor Meat Processing Schemes continued to be provided to the food processing sector. Meanwhile the Trade Assurance Scheme for Combinable Crops (TASCC) was successfully administered to grain stores and hauliers both in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Governance changes to the company were also announced at the AGM. David Torrens has been appointed by the Livestock and Meat Commission to act as its owners representative alongside Joseph Stewart. Michael Hatch replaces Liam McNeill as the new chairman of the certification committee. Ian Robinson replaced Crosby Cleland as one of two farming representatives. Crosby steps down having served since October 2021. Sinead Furey the consumer representative steps down having served since October 2012.

Neville Graham, who has been a NIFCC board director since 2017, steps down and Paul Reaney the processor representative who has been on the certification committee since December 2020 takes up his place on the board of directors to represent Dale Farm. Deirdre McIvor has also been re-appointed to the board for a further three-year term to represent the NI Pork and Bacon Forum.

During the year Thomas Douglas who represented UFU, also stepped down from the board having served since 2016 and was replaced by Crawford Wilson who will serve out the remainder of Thomas’ term until the next AGM.