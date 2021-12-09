Northern Ireland Framework Directive Statistics Report 2021 published

This statistical report contains updated water body status (classification) for Northern Ireland river, lake, transitional and coastal and groundwater bodies, predominantly based on monitoring data covering the period 2015 to 2020 inclusive.

It is available on the DAERA website at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/water-framework-directive-statistics

For the first time the presence of ubiquitous, persistent, bioaccumulative, toxic (uPBT) substances have been assessed as part of chemical status.

The uPBT substances are monitored by analysing concentrations in both the water column and in biota.

However, biota samples are only collected at selected surface water monitoring stations and not across the entire network.

Due to their bioaccumulative and persistent nature, uPBT substances have been detected at all monitored stations and resulted in failures of all of those stations.

It is recognised that uPBT substances would cause more failures if additional stations were monitored.

For this reason, the uPBT failures have been extrapolated to all surface water bodies across Northern Ireland, meaning that none of our rivers, lakes, transitional and coastal water bodies will meet overall good status (when ecological and chemical status are combined).

The key points are:

Overall River Water Body Status

In 2015, 147 (33%) of the 450 river water bodies were classified as good or high overall status.

In 2018, 141 (31%) of river water bodies were classified as good or high overall status.

In 2021, when the presence of uPBT substances were included as part of the chemical assessment, no river water bodies achieved good or high overall status.

Overall Lake Status

In 2015 and 2018, 5 (24%) of the 21 lake water bodies were classified as good overall status.

In 2021, when the presence of uPBT substances were included as part of the chemical assessment, no lakes achieved good overall status.

Overall Transitional & Coastal Water Body Status

In 2015, 8 (32%) of the 25 transitional & coastal water bodies achieved good overall status and 1 (4%) achieved high overall status.

In 2018, 10 (40 %) water bodies achieved good overall status. In 2021, when the presence of uPBT substances were included as part of the chemical assessment, no water bodies achieved good overall status.

Overall Groundwater Body Status

In 2015, 49 (65%) of the 75 groundwater bodies achieved good overall status.

In 2021, 51 (68%) achieved good overall status.

In addition to Overall Surface Water Status, the report presents ecological and chemical status separately to give more detailed information on the water body.

Comparisons between 2015, 2018 and 2021 are presented for chemical status by excluding uPBT substances and cypermethrin.