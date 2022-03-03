Northern Ireland greenhouse gas projection statistics released

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs published Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas projection statistics, based on 2019 greenhouse gas inventory statistics, today.

This statistical report is updated annually and details the Northern Ireland greenhouse gas (GHG) projections.

It projects emissions of GHGs in NI from 2020 to 2030 and considers the reduction in emissions from 1990 to 2030.

The greenhouse gas inventory, as well as projections data for energy, agriculture, population and land use change are used to estimate emissions from 2020 to 2030.

The key points are:

- The latest Northern Ireland Greenhouse Gas Inventory estimated 2019 emissions to be 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). This was an 18 per cent decrease on the 26 MtCO2e emitted in 1990.

- Projections are produced annually and provide an estimate of emissions of greenhouse gases in Northern Ireland from 2020 to 2030. The latest projection is that greenhouse gas emissions in Northern Ireland will reduce by 32 per cent between 1990 and 2030 to 18 MtCO2e.