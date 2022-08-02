Northern Ireland Irish Moiled breed national show

Judge Trevor Chadwick all the way from Co Galway was delighted with the turnout, standard and presentation of the cattle and how well the cattle were handled and well behaved, a real credit to all the breeders involved.

It was quite a spectacular sight for anyone watching, especially the maiden heifer and the heifer calf classes when the ring was filled with top-quality animals, nearing up on ten entries in each of these classes.

It was the senior champion and the reserve senior champion that went all the way to claim the overall supreme breed champion and reserve supreme champion spot with judge Trevor Chadwick commenting: “It could have went either way for these two heavyweights as both animals were very impressive.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall supreme Irish Moiled breed champion - Senior bull Woodbine Casper EX97 owned by Brian O'Kane

He finally gave the overall supreme champion slap to the powerful correct heavyweight senior bull Woodbine Casper owned by Brian O’Kane, Ballymena bred by Ciara and James White, Co Wexford with overall reserve supreme breed champion going to the heavyweight cow and calf outfit Curraghanakeely Sylvia 1st, a homebred nine-year-old cow with her seventh calf at foot exhibited by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) of Dungannon.

The judge’s pick in the cow class was the cow and calf outfit of the nine-year-old cow, Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st EX 94, sired by Curraghnakeely Teddie with a strong 7-month-old heifer calf at foot, Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0594, sired by Waikato Alister, exhibited by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle Mc Cauley). Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st won numerous championships in her younger day, as did her mother, Roes-Hall Lizzy EX94. Second and third place winners in the cow class were also previous championship winners at local Northern Ireland agricultural shows earlier in 2022.

Second place went to the young stylish three-year-old cow, Derrypark Iris, sired by Castledale Ollie, exhibited by Andrew McConnell of Glenwherry. Third place went to the strong seven-year-old cow, Gortluchra Macmannm, sired by Springfield Unique with a two-month-old heifer calf at foot, exhibited by A and J Baxter of Newtownstewart.

In the senior heifer class, once again quality was the name of the game, with the prize winners in this class having previously won at local shows. A very stylish two-year-old heifer, Beauty Hill Judith, sired by Atlantic High Tide, owned by Albert and Jacqueline Baxter took the red ticket. Second place went to Ballylinney Alice 1912, sired by Ballylinney Palmer, exhibited by Rachel Armour of Maghera. Third place went to Beechmount Louisa, sired by Curraghnakeely Masterpiece, owned by Denis Reddick of Lisburn.

Overall reserve supreme Irish Moiled breed champion - Senior cow - Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st with heifer calf at foot. Included in photo handlers Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley and judge Trevor Chadwick

The junior heifer class gave the ringside spectators a truly phenomenal eyeful due to the exceptional turnout of one-year-old heifers of exceptional quality.

Cream of the crop was the tremendous heifer, Curraghnakeely Pandora 0564, sired by Waikato Alister. Second and third place went to successful new breeders on their debut year to the Irish Moiled show circuit, Rachel and Mervyn Garrett of Carrickfergus with two beautifully presented heifers, both sired by Woodbine Casper, Raveglen Mary took second place and Ravelglen Bidi took third place.

The senior bull class was the class from which judge, Trevor Chadwick would go on to pick his overall supreme champion.

The top two spots in this class went to bulls bred by Ciara and James White, Co Wexford, both sired by Tully Jack EX92, both displayed great power, strength, and plenty of breed character.

Champion Irish Moiled pairs - Won by Andrew McConnell photographed with his brother Robert McConnell

It was the five-year-old bull, Woodbine Casper owned by Brian O’Kane of Martinstown that took the red rosette, Woodbine Casper is no stranger to the show ring having won numerous championships and just recently Holstein UK scored Woodbine Casper EX97 the highest score for any Irish Moiled on record. Second place going to the three-year-old bull Woodbine Eddie, owned by Andrew McConnell.

There may have only been one entry in the junior bull class, but quality was plenty as noted by the judge. A promising young bull Curraghnakeely Rojo sired by Waikato Alister deservedly took the red rosette, exhibited by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley).

The second largest class of the day was the heifer calf class and placings were hotly contended as quality was exceptional throughout all the entries. A showy, stylish, December 2021 born heifer calf, Ballyreagh Lily 6757, sired by Waikato Alister, took first place.

Second place went to a March 2022 born, very smart heifer calf Glassdrummond Cherry 127, sired by Curraghnakeely Masterpiece owned by Sam Smiley of Ballynahinch.

Reserve champion Irish Moiled pair - N and M Moilies exhibited by Michelle McCauley and Odhran O'Neill

Third place went to another beautiful April 2022 born heifer calf, Ballyvesey Seachtu, sired by Curraghnakeely Cracker Jack, owned by Robert Davis of Templepatrick.

The bull calf class was slightly fewer in numbers but still high in quality. First place went to a Jan 2022 born, very smart bull calf, Ravelglen Earl sired by Woodbine Casper, owned by Brian O’Kane.

Second and third places went to Andrew McConnell with two very shapely bull calves both sired by Glassdrummond Lad, second going to Glenfield Max, born in April 2022 with third place going to Glenfield Thor a February 2022 born calf.

Champion pairs from one exhibitor was won by Andrew McConnell with his senior bull, Woodbine Eddie and senior cow, Derrypark Iris.

Reserve champion pairs went to N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) with their junior bull, Curraghnakeely Rojo and junior heifer, Curraghnakeely Pandora 0564.

The judge commented that the young handler class is one of the most important classes of the day. He said that he loved to see young people get actively involved and be enthusiastic in the Irish Moiled breed.

The judge commented on how professional these young people were when showing their animals. First, Hollie O’Rourke, second, Sommer Garrett, third, Emily Scott and fourth, Cary Logan.

First and second place winners in the bull and heifer calf classes went forward to be judged in the calf championship. Ballyreagh Lilly 6757 the heifer calf exhibited by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) was crowned overall calf champion with reserve calf champion going to bull calf winner Ravelglen Earl owned by Brian O’Kane.

The junior bull winner and the first and second prize winners in the junior heifer class went forward to be judged. Curraghnakeely Pandora 0564 winner of the heifer class exhibited by N and M Moilies (Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley) was crowned junior champion with reserve junior champion going to the second-place winner in the junior heifer class, Ravelglen Mary owned by Mervyn and Rachel Garrett.

First and second prize winners in the senior cow, senior heifer and senior bull classes went forward to be judged in the senior championship.

It was a close call between the senior cow winner and senior bull winner with Woodbine Casper EX97 owned by Brian O’Kane, the senior bull winner taking senior champion and reserve senior champion went to the senior cow winner, Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st accompanied by her smart heifer calf exhibited by (N and M Moilies) Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley.

Breed secretary Gillian Steele presented Rachel Garrett with the N and M Moilie perpetual cup for the best novice breeder who had attended the most shows.

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society would like to thank Randox Antrim Show for hosting the Northern Ireland National, to judge Trevor Chadwick who did a phenomenal job judging the largest turnout of Irish Moileds on record, this era.

To the stewards who were fantastic in keeping everything running like clockwork, to the sponsors Fane Valley, Ulster Bank, Laurel View Farm, David and Sandra Scott and finally to all the exhibitors including the young handlers for putting on a fantastic display of Irish Moiled cattle.

Results

Cow class

1st – N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st

2nd – Andrew McConnell – Derrypark Iris

3rd – A and J Baxter – Gortluchra Macmann

Senior heifer class

1st - A and J Baxter – Beauty Hill Judith

2nd – Rachel Armour – Ballylinney Alice 1912

3rd – Dennis Reddick – Beechmount Louisa

Junior heifer class

1st - N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Pandora 0564

2nd – Rachel Garrett – Ravelglen Mary

3rd – Rachel Garrett – Ravelglen Bidi

Senior bull class

1st – Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper

2nd – Andrew McConnell – Woodbine Eddie

Junior bull class

1st – N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Rojo

Heifer calf

1st – N and M Moilies – Ballyreagh Lily 6757

2nd – Sam Smiley – Glassdrommond Cherry 127

3rd – Robert Davis – Ballyvesey Seachtu

Bull calf class

1st – Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Earl

2nd – Andrew McConell – Glenfield Max

3rd – Andrew McConell – Glenfield Thor

Pairs

Champion – Andrew McConnell

Reserve champion – N and M Moilies

Junior handler

Champion – Holly O’Roarke

Reserve champion – Summer Garrett

Calf championship

Champion – N and M Moilies – Ballyreagh Lily 6757

Reserve champion - Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Earl

Junior championship

Champion – N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Pandora 0564

Reserve champion - Rachel Garrett – Ravelglen Mary

Senior championship

Champion – Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper

Reserve champion - N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st

Overall championship

Champion – Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper

Reserve champion - N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 1st

Irish Moiled breed secretary Gillian Steele presents Rachel Garrett the N and M Moilie Cup for the best novice to attend the most shows

Reserve Irish Moiled calf champion - Ravelglen Earl owned by Brian O'Kane exhibited by Caillin O'Kane and Josie McAuley

Reserve Junior Irish Moiled champion - Ravelglen Mary exhibited by Rachel Garrett being congratulated by Judge Trevor Chadwick

Champion young handler - Hollie O'Rourke being congratulated by judge Trevor Chadwick and sponsor David Scott with son Harry

Reserve champion young handler - Sommer Garrett with mum Rachel