Situated on the Old Park Road, Drumaness, the home offers adaptable family accommodation comprising two separate reception rooms, three bedrooms, including master with en suite, and separate dressing room, large kitchen area with separate utility room, WC and integral garage.

The property could be further extended to include an additional two bedrooms upstairs, subject to the necessary consents.

There is a separate entrance to the agricultural land, just to the side of the main house entrance. A barn and pig sty on the land may be suitable for hobby farming, smallholding or additional outside storage.

This three-bed detached bungalow was built approximately 15 years ago and comes with around 20 acres of ground suitable for grazing. Image: www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk

The property itself is accessed via a laneway off the main Old Park Road, and the site is approached via rustic stone pillars and electric gates. It’s a private, mature site with ample parking and enjoys panoramic views over open countryside.

Drumaness is situated in an excellent South Down location, approximately four miles south of the market town of Ballynahinch, just off the A24 Newcastle Road.

Key Features:

- Three bed detached bungalow with circa 20 acres of ground suitable for grazing.

- Adaptable family accommodation - two reception rooms, three large bedrooms (master with en suite and dressing room), large kitchen/dining area with separate utility room and WC, large family bathroom.

- Integral garage with electric garage door.

- Large mature site accessed via laneway with electric gates and panoramic views over open countryside.

The site is approached via rustic stone pillars and electric gates. Image: www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk

You can find out more about this property here, or contact the selling agent, Peter Fitzpatrick and Sons, on Tel. 028 4461 3983.

A barn and pig sty on the land may be suitable for hobby farming, smallholding or additional outside storage. Image: www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk

There is a separate entrance to the agricultural land, just to the side of the main house entrance. Image: www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk

The home offers adaptable family accommodation. Image: www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk

This three-bed detached bungalow was built approximately 15 years ago. Image: www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk