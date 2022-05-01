Northern Ireland regional winner revealed at Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards

Specialist retailers, suppliers and awards judges came together in person at the show to celebrate the very best of the sector, with the nine regional winners announced to a packed audience.

For 2022, the awards recognised specialist retailers who are doing their part to create a better world through sustainable initiatives, whilst supporting their customers, communities and suppliers.

The nomination and entry campaign commenced earlier this year, with consumers and suppliers invited to nominate worthy contenders, and specialist retailers were invited to enter.

Some of the 2022 judging panel pictured with chair of judges, Nigel Barden.

From over 100 entries, the judging panel whittled this down to 51 finalists, announced in early April, before announcing the nine regional winners this week.

Northern Ireland winner, Cunningham Butchers, Food Hall and Steak House, in Kilkeel, County Down, was praised by the panel for cutting down on packaging and looking after local suppliers.

“This will undoubtedly all help the local economy,” the judges remarked.

“They are also trying hard for their staff.

“Demonstrate a real and genuine local and Irish pride and theme with products and suppliers”

The judges said it is “good news” that Cunningham Butchers is using paper bags for vegetables and fruit and were pleased to hear about sales of local Wagyu.

“[They are] obviously being well supported by their community as sales went up 20 per cent,” they added.

Nigel Barden, chair of judges for the awards, commented: “We had some fabulous entries, many reflecting how resourceful retailers have been in the food and drink sector, as they faced another very different and challenging year.

“Our judges had a difficult task drawing up the regional shortlists and winners for this year’s Farm Shop and Deli Awards, as there were some remarkable entries reflecting how resourceful many in the food and drink sector are, particularly with the emphasis being focused on recycling, waste and sustainability.

“It is heartening to see how much these talented, resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses and it was a privilege to read about them and celebrate them at the winners announcement.”