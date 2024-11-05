A number of local lofts look forward to the show season which starts at the completion of the moult.

Kells & District made a start on Wednesday 20 October with a class for Old Cocks through the wires. The judges travelled across from Ballyclare & District – Irish Region Secretary Noel Higginson and ace long distance racer Arnold Thompson.

The red card winners from Cullybackey were the former Kings Cup winners J & J Greer.

Old Cocks T/W (105 birds) - 1st – J & J Greer, 2nd - Gregg Bros, 3rd - A. Barkley &Son, 4th - R. Service & Son, Reserve - F. Simpson, V. H. C – J & J Greer, H. C – Blair & Rankin, Commended - R. Service & Son

Winner in Luran Social Kevin Henderson (r) with the judges G O’Dowd and Alan Feeney. (Pic: Freelance)

Judges - Noel Higgins & Arnold Thompson (Ballyclare & District). Raffle prize winner – John Getty.

Well done to all card winners. It was great to see such a good turn out to start of the show series. Thank you to the judges Noel and Arnold who took the time to go along and judge the competition.

Cullybackey held their first show of the series with old cocks and old hens through wires with an excellent turnout of 12 fanciers with 88 old cocks and 67 old hens.

The judges for the class made the trip from Ballymena with Keith Kernohan and Robin Service given the task of picking the card winners.

Eamon Wright holds the winner for daughter Keelie at the first show in Drumnavaddy. (Pic: Freelance)

The home loft of Alan Darragh won both classes and Best in Show to kick off the season. Well done!

The results are as follows.

Old Cocks t/wires - 1. A Darragh, 2. G Gibson, 3. A Darragh, 4. G Gibson, Res. N & S Anderson, Vhc. J & J Greer, Hc. C Moore, Commended G Gibson.

Old Hens t/wires - 1. A Darragh, 2. J & J Greer, 3. G Gibson, 4. S & N Doherty, Res. J, McNaghthen & Son, Vhc. G Gibson, Hc. A Darragh, Commended G Gibson.

The red card winners at the opening show for Kells and District, Jimmy and Jamie Greer from Cullybackey with judges Noel Higginson and Arnold Thompson. (Pic: Freelance)

Raffle winner: T Mawhinney.

Lurgan Social HPS first show of the season result – 1st K Henderson, 2nd Keelie Wright , 3rd Ted Furphy, 4th Ted Furphy, Res Ted Furphy, VHC J Barr, HC Keelie Wright, Commended J Barr. Best Yb Keelie Wright. The club would like to thank G O’Dowd and A Feeney for judging tonight and for their generous special. See photo.

Drumnavaddy Inv Hps - first show result from 31 October – 100 birds in total in show:

1st -K Wright, 2nd - G & S McMullan, 3rd - K Wright, 4th - McGrath & McParland, Res - B McAvoy, VHC - McGrath & McParland, Hc - S Ogle, C - C & G Quinn. Special for best Red/ Mealy- D & K Mallen. The club wants to say thank you to the both Judges for their show’s special tonight. Cregory O’Dowd and Alan Feeney Congratulations to Keelie Wright on taking the red card tonight.

Alan Darragh winner of both classes in Cullybackey plus BIS with judges from Ballymena, Keith Kernohan and Robin Service. (Pic: Freelance)

RPRA Membership Fees 2025 - The RPRA Council discussed the matter of membership fees at the recent council meeting and made the following decisions under Rule 142:

Accept rule changes to the use of CEO and Finance Manager draft budget to set the following year’s subscriptions voted on by elected officials in October. Prop NE Seconded IR. Passed, 14 For, 2 Abstentions.

Members subscription for 2025 to be £35 with £4 of that retained by the region. Prop NE Seconded IR, Passed, 15 For, 1 Abstention.

Club fees to regions in Rule 24 to be £15 for 2025. Prop D&SY Seconded NE. Passed, 10 For. There was an amendment for the fees to remain at £10. 6 For. Group fees to H/O in Rule 25 to be £10 + VAT for 2025. Prop EM Seconded D&SY. Passed, 15 For, 1 Against.

Junior (16 and under) subscription in Rule 27 (c) for 2025 to be £10. Prop NE seconded IR. Passed 15 For, 1 Against. Junior (16 and under) as of the 1st of November will pay fees as set by council in October. Passed 16 For.

All members who have not paid the 2024 levy by the 1st of November 2024 shall be considered a debtor. The member shall be informed and debited by the postal charges, and shall be notified that unless a remittance is received, or the debt disputed within 21 days, he or she will be suspended by their local region. Prop W seconded LN. Passed, 15 For, 1 Against. Chris Sutton CEO.

NIPA Ladies’ Night, Friday 8 November 2024 in the Bannville House Hotel, Lurgan Road, Banbridge, BT32 4NR.

From Banbridge Church Square take the Lurgan Road for approximately two miles, the hotel will be on your left hand side.

Rooms including Bed & Breakfast £85. Must be booked directly with the Hotel on Tel. 028406 28884.

Trip to Blackpool Show 2025

It is hoped to organise the ‘Duddy Bus’ to Blackpool show in January 2025.

Organising the trip will be John McConaghie, Alan Shanks and Robert Turkington.

The travel arrangements will be different this year as they will depart Friday morning on the 8am sailing (17 January 2025) from Belfast Stena Line to Cairnryan and then the bus down to Blackpool, staying Friday and Saturday night and departing Blackpool on Sunday around 1pm to catch the evening sailing.

The bus will leave as usual from Ballybogey (near Coleraine) early on Friday morning calling at the usual stops.

A £50 deposit (non-refundable) is required by 30 November with the full money payable by 31 December 2024, same as last year which worked very well to streamline the overall organisation.

They will stay again in the Adelaide Lodge Hotel behind the Winter Garden.

Contact John McConaghie, Tel. 07753 268216; Alan Shanks, Tel. 07503 483328 or Robert Turkington, Tel. 07710 483063 for further information.

The Belmont Fair

This year’s Belmont Fair will be held in the Shorts Sport Club on Saturday 9 November. Doors open 10am and all the usual past stalls holders will be attending. This year new stall holders Kearoles T Soliman Aviva Vet will be attending the fair.

An updated poster with all the attending stall holders will be ready this weekend.

INFC Charity Show in Lisburn

The INFC Charity Show will be held on Saturday 14 December. Watch out for a couple of sales coming up firstly in mid-November in the Newtownbreda HPS clubrooms, an important reduction of 15 super bred youngsters from all the lofts top winners and stock birds. Joe and David Braniff from the Glen HPS had a season to remember.

Ronnie Johnston has the sale list and info, Tel. 028 90 483625.

Adie will be arranging an online sale for the NI Air Ambulance during December with Sawyers Auctions, featuring a draft of birds from top lofts in Ireland. If interested in putting up a bird please contact either Adie or Homer.

Everyone is asked to send in their dinner and awards night presentations for the column over the winter season.