The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders Club are looking forward to their Autumn Show and Sale taking place at Swatragh Livestock Market next week.

The sale, being held on Friday 25 October, is kindly sponsored by Northern Counties Co Operative Enterprises.

Showing will get underway at Swatragh Mart at 5pm, with the sale following at 7.30pm.

There are 12 pedigree bulls and 20 pedigree heifers featured in the catalogue, with an additional selection of commercial Simmental females available at the sale.

Last years male and overall champion from the Farrell family Dromore,Co Tyrone ,Robgill Neptune sold for £4,500 gns to Barry Chambers, Shanehill Simmentals Portadown exhibited by Olivia Farrell. (Pic: William McElroy)

Leading breeders from across the province are exhibiting their animals, including the Ballymoney, Belragh, Breaghey, Corrick, Drumagarner, Drumsamney, Drumacritten, Edenbann, Gillview, Knockreagh, Lisglass, Owenskerry, Pointfarms and Wellbray herds.

Nevin Smith from Edenbann herd, Garvagh, has a draft of six heifers with four ET daughters out of Edenbann Brenda sired from the well known Woodhall Ferrari and Islavale Frontier.

Another draft of heifers forward for the sale come from the Wellbray herd of David Mcelmurry, Pomeroy. Again, these ‘23 born heifers are from some exciting sires such as Kilbride Farm Dragoon, Delfield Jupiter, Curaheen Dickens and the home bred bull, Wellbray Lover, also a Curaheen Dickens son.

The Wellbray herd also have two bulls entered. Wellbray Papa, a Feb ‘23 born bull out of a Dragoon sired cow, Wellbray Indora, and out of popular AI sire Ranfurly Klinker, a private purchase from the Ranfurly herd to the Boyerstown herd in Southern Ireland. Papa has a milk figure of +11 and an eye muscle of + 5.1.

Last years female champion and top price animal Ashland Lucy Nora from Pat & Frank Kelly Tempo, Co Fermanagh sold for £5,000 gns to Peter Murtagh ,Newry for his Kateattie herd pictured is Frank Kelly and Judge John Warnock, Netownards. (Pic: William McElroy)

Wellbray Priceless, an April ‘23 born bull this time with a milk figure of + 12, is similar bred to his stable mate, being also sired by the highly sought after Ranfurly Klinker with the famous cow South Park King Kong Weikel 2nd in the back breeding having over 40+ progeny to her name. She has been a big influence not only to the Ranfurly herd but also the breed, breeding such bulls as Ranfurly Formula 1 sold for 15,000 gns in Stirling when he stood Supreme champion and Auchorachan Hercules to name a few.

From the Ballymoney herd of Noel Kilpatrick, Co Down, Ballymoney Performance is offered for sale from the well-known bull Saltire Impressive, purchased by Noel in Stirling for £14,000 gns.

Impressive has lived up to his name, and his progeny have went on to dominate the show and sale rings with heifers selling to £26,000gns for Coolcran Heidis Noreen and bulls to 20,000gns for Hiltonstown Matrix.

Belragh Pearson ET, will be forward from Joesph Muldoon, Aughnacloy. This August ‘23 born bull is an embryo from the highly sought after Kilbride Farm Bantry out of Raceview Myra Grainnie a Kilbride Farm Newry daughter with Raceview King in her back breeding.

This cow is breeding exceptionally well in the herd, with sons being sold at previous club sales and going on to do well for their owners.

Breaghey Vida – P503 from Andrew Clarke, Tynan sired by stock bull Kilbride Farm Marvel + 13 for milk with a self replacement index of an astonishing 122 well above the breed average of 88. Marvel himself is a full brother to Kilbride Farm Neymar. Danni Rosebowl winner and reserve interbreed junior bull on his only show outing at the NI Simmental National show at Antrim 2023 and later selling for £7500gns in Scotland.

Cecil McIlwaine from the noted Corrick herd based in Netownstewart has two exciting bulls entered for the sale with the first, Corrick Patrioit, sired by Curaheen Drifter purchased by Richard McCullagh for his Overhill House herd based in Scotland for 18,500 euro, judged by Neil McIlwaine, and placed as his Senior champion on the day of the sale.

Cecil’s other bull for the sale, Corrick Prefect, out of Carbery Carribbean, daughter Corrick Fancy (previous stock bull in the Corrick herd), the sire this time is Auchorachan Hercules. Hercules has proved his worth to the breed by breeding sons to £18,00 gns from the prolific show cow South Park King Kong Weikel 2nd EX93 from David Hazelton, Ranfurly herd Dungannon.

Eamon McCloskey, Kilrea, has two bulls forward and a heifer from the long running Drumagarner herd which was established back in 1974.

Drumagarner Peter, a Dermotstown Delboy son, is a previous stock bull and AI bull for Leslie & Christopher Weatherup and Balmoral show champion in 2014 and 2015 for the Lisglass herd. Peter himself has a +11 for milk out of the Team Celtic dam Drumagarner Shannon.

Drumagarner Pat, a July 2023 born bull from stock bull Lisglass Kruegar, again a Dermotstown Delboy son out of Drumagarner Fran, a Kilbride Farm Bantry daughter, has produced two overall champions at club sales in recent years.

This cow has all the back breeding in her such as old time favourites Hilcrest Champion, Cairnview Snazzy, Seaview Prince Charming to name a few.

Drumagarner RVH Ruth, a May 23 born heifer, is also sired by stock bull Lisglass Kruegar out of Drumagarner Meave an Omorga Volvo daughter. Ruth herself is +9 for milk and, again, has some exciting old favourites in her back breeding such as Cleenagh Flasher and Raceview King.

The Drumsamney herd of Jonathan Henderson always has a great selection of cattle forward and always supports the club well. A member of the AFBI health scheme, this herd has four heifers forward as a draft with the first heifer sired by Shacon Hannibal daughter Drumsamney Cadburys Nessa scanned in calf to Omorga Isaac from a consistent breeding cow line.

Drumsamney Ziggy’s Nicki is sired by Sacombe Kestrel. Kestrels dam Sterling Bacardis Hawaii was a multiple award winning Simmental heifer that was purchased from the Sterling dispersal sale for a record of 28,000gns. This daughter is a long stylish heifer and is AI to Broombrae Major (sexed semen) – a great chance to get a Major daughter on the ground.

Drumsamney Snowdrop’s Penny, an Auchorachan Hercules daughter, is bred from Drumsamney Cara’s Snowdrop sired by Bawny Wonderboy a Perth senior and reserve overall champion purchased by Popes Simmentals for £9,500 gns and, again on the dam side, going back to Omorga Cara from the herd of John Moore, Beragh, Co Tyrone.

The last of the four heifers from the Henderson family is Drumsamney Mika’s Phoebe, again a Sacombe Kestrel daughter out of Drumsamney Iggi’s Mika, a powerful Saltire Impressive cow this cow originates back to the Newbiemains herd of Jim and Patricia Goldie with Woodhall and Raceview genetics in the back breeding.

William and son George Nelson based in Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, have two maiden heifers forward for the sale with the first Drumacritten Juniper sired by Auchorachan Hercules classified EX92 as a seven-year-old bull the most used sire in 2022 within the British Simmental Cattle Society herdbook registrations.

Juniper’s stable mate, Drumacritten Poppy, is sired this time by Omorga Milan, a Cleenagh Flasher son out of Drumacritten Freda, a consistent female breeder going back to Raceview King breeding and Drumlone Anchor, the herd’s past stock bull purchased for £10,000 gns.

Next in the offering comes from Ryan Gilmour, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Gillview Honey 3rd sired by Atlow Dixon purchased in Stirling for 15,000 gns by the Islavale herd, where he stood junior and overall champion. Dixon daughters have went on to breed bulls to 28,000 gns. Honey 3rd is scanned in calf to Ranfurly Confederate who is + 12 for easy calving.

Co Down breeders, Val and Conrad Fegan, Rostrevor, have a bull and heifer destined for Swatragh with their bull, Knockreagh Paddy, being out of Omorga Volvo and on the dam’s side Knockreagh Kay, a Mullynock Gallant daughter going back to Omorga Dorcas a daughter of the 21,000gns Corrick Kentucky Kid.

This cow is breeding extremely well for the Fegan family with her first son, Knockreagh Kilroy, sold to WM Barnetson and sons for £10,000 gns.

Knockreagh Princess, a direct Omorga Dorcas daughter who needs no introduction, will be the female offering from the Knockreagh herd and boosts a +9 for milk and full sister to Kilroy sold for £10,000 gns. Princess’ maternal granddam is the prolific brood cow Cleenagh Daffodil.

Regular exhibitors to the NI Simmental Club shows and sales, father and son duo Leslie and Christopher Weatherup, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, have Lisglass Premium offered for sale, sired by the well know Auchorachan Hercules and this time by Seaview Gabby purchased for 5,000 euro.

This cow has never put a foot wrong in the herd and has bred numerous animals to her name.

Co Tyrone breeders Linda and Brian Cowan, Fivemiletown, have an August ‘23 born bull entered.

Owenskerry Prince, a Curaheen Dickens son, Dickens full sister Auroch Belle was sold to the Hilcrest Simmental herd for 8,000 euro and his full brother Curaheen Buck was sold to the Jalex herd in Randalstown.

Pointfarms Pele, a February 2023 born bull by Matthew Cunning, Glarryford, Co Antrim, is ready to make his mark being sired by Hiltonstown Lancelot, a Dermotstown Delboy son, with Pele’s dam Pointfarms Hannah sired by former stock bull Auroch Amos ET, who goes back to the famous cow Raceview Merle Beauty, that bred exceptionally well for the Wall family herds, such bulls as Curaheen Tyson, Warrior, Bandit, Vio, Wakeman and females such as Auroch Wave, the mother of double Highland show champion Auroch Eve.

The Simmental breed has been performing particularly well with a 100 per cent clearance at the previous NI society sales in March two years running.

British Simmental Society sales have seen a total gross in the year of £2,167,231 – up by £75,825 – an increase for the third consecutive year, with pedigree registrations also up for the third consecutive year!

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders Club would like to thank Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting this event next Friday (25 October), and also the sale sponsor, Northern Counties Co Operative Enterprises.

For further information or a catalogue, please contact Swatragh Livestock Market on Tel. 028 7940 1246 or contact the secretary, Ryan Gilmour, via email at [email protected]