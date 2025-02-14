Northern Ireland to host its first ever Repair Week to promote sustainable living

Eimear Montague, Executive Director, Northern Ireland Resources Network, Minister Andrew Muir and Deirdre Williams, Sustainability Consultant.

NORTHERN Ireland is set to host its first ever Repair Week from March 3-9, an innovative initiative which aims to encourage a repair and reuse culture throughout the region.

The campaign is designed to equip individuals and communities with practical repair skills while promoting sustainability and supporting local businesses.

Throughout the week, a diverse range of interactive workshops, online seminars, and discussions with repair experts will take place right across Northern Ireland. The events will enable people to extend the lifespan of their belongings, from furniture and clothing to electrical goods and household items.

The Repair Week initiative was introduced in London in 2020 by ReLondon, and the success of the inaugural event has led to its expansion to various cities across the UK.

The campaign is led by the Northern Ireland Resources Network (NIRN) and funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through the Carrier Bag Levy.

Minister Andrew Muir commented: “I am pleased that Northern Ireland is taking forward this campaign to promote the importance of repair. It is encouraging to see repair activities and events taking place across our communities, bringing people together in a positive environment, to learn new skills and take inspiration from each other.”

Eimear Montague, Executive Director at NIRN, said: “We are delighted to launch Repair Week NI, the first event of its kind in Northern Ireland – an important step in raising awareness of repair and its role in keeping cherished and useful items in use for longer.

“By making repair more accessible, we can equip communities with new skills and sustainable habits, helping to cut waste and strengthen the circular economy. This is just the beginning of a mindset shift, and we are proud to champion our core values; Rethink, Reuse, Repair.”

Ali Moore, Head of Communications and Behaviour Change at ReLondon, said: “When we first started Repair Week in London in 2020, we couldn’t have predicted how popular it would be and how quickly it would grow – and this year we’re so delighted to have our first entire nation, Northern Ireland, on board for the first time!

“Their enthusiasm and ingenuity for designing such creative and high impact events has inspired us as a team; and their connections with such a wide range of people, from community activists to politicians, has impressed us. We can’t wait to see the results and hope this is just the start of a mutually inspiring and productive relationship between London and Northern Ireland as we work to bring repair into the mainstream.”

Businesses, community groups and individuals are all encouraged to participate in Repair Week to discover the many environmental benefits of repairing. A full list of events taking place from March 3-9 can be found at ni-rn.com