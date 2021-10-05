Northern Ireland Valais Blacknose club plan first ‘demo day’

The Valais Blacknose Club are looking forward to the open day

Members of the Club and visitors attending will have the chance to meet two of TV’s farming stars Raymond Irvine and Jenni McAllister who are best known as favourites of the ‘This Farming Life’ series we all love watching.

Together Raymond and Jenni established the first Valais Blacknose flock of sheep in Scotland and have enjoyed much success since taking many show championships and top prices including a recent female record for a ewe lamb at the Blacknose Beauties Sale in late August.

The Club are working hard behind the scenes to ensure there is lots to see and do with other guest speakers from the NFU Mutual, Provita and Parklands Veterinary.

The club will also have stockjudging competitions with classes for both adults and kids with lovely merchandise prizes from The Sheep Game.

Big kids and small kids will also be allowed to get up close for a lovely picture in the ‘Hugs with Herbie’ pen and see why everyone is talking about the ‘World’s Cutest Sheep’.

Magee Shearing will also be on hand putting their skills to the test with some Valais and answering all your clipping questions.

With all things sheep available to buy on the day; the club have Tannahill Livestock Care, Stitched Stuff, the Country Clothing Company, Whinny and Waggles and Magee Shearing Equipment and Supplies to name a few so you can stock the lambing cupboard and start the Christmas Shopping.

The Valais Blacknose

The NI club team really look forward to welcoming you to this brand new event, signing you up for a Membership for only £10 and getting your name on some great raffle tickets.

Tickets can be purchased via the Facebook page or find them at www.nivalaisblacknose.com. You can pay on the day and kids entry is free. Similarly, don’t hesitate to get in touch by phone with Irene Gray on 07815 091866 or Diane Lowry on 07518 944566.

See you there!