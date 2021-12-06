Northern Ireland Water Ltd fined for water pollution offence
Northern Ireland Water Limited (NIWL) has been fined £2,000 after pleading guilty to a pollution offence.
Northern Ireland Water Limited (NIWL) was also ordered to pay a £15 Offender Levy for allowing a polluting discharge to enter a waterway from Rockvale Wastewater Pumping Station.
The court was told that on April 28, 2020 a Water Quality Inspector (WQI) acting on behalf of Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) carried out an inspection of a waterway, a tributary of the Callan River in relation to a pollution report. The WQI observed visible pollution and traced the source to the emergency overflow outfall of Rockvale Wastewater Pumping Station. The noted impact from the discharge was sufficient for NIEA to commence enforcement action, resulting in today’s guilty pleas by Northern Ireland Water Limited (NIWL).
Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24 hour Water Pollution Hotline on: 0800 80 70 60.