Northern Ireland Water Ltd fined for water pollution offence

The court was told that on April 28, 2020 a Water Quality Inspector (WQI) acting on behalf of Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) carried out an inspection of a waterway, a tributary of the Callan River in relation to a pollution report. The WQI observed visible pollution and traced the source to the emergency overflow outfall of Rockvale Wastewater Pumping Station. The noted impact from the discharge was sufficient for NIEA to commence enforcement action, resulting in today’s guilty pleas by Northern Ireland Water Limited (NIWL).