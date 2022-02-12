Northern Ireland weekly market report

Grains

Wheat - Conditions for 2022/23 crops are starting to exert more influence on the market, with a rebound in production expected. But, low stocks and tensions in the Black Sea remain underpinning factors for now.

Maize - Confirmation of crop issues in South America keeps support in the market in the short term. Longer-term, the outlook depends on the size of the Brazilian Safrinha crop, US maize area, and whether higher prices reduce demand.

Barley - The global market will remain tightly supplied until the 2022/23 harvests begin. But, a rebound in production could bring prices down from their current high levels.

Global markets - Wheat prices fell again last week after Black Sea exports seemed to be continuing without interruption. Future price rises remain a possibility if trade comes under renewed threat. For now, easing trade concerns and rain in the US winter wheat areas (previously too dry) are weighing on wheat prices.

Wheat prices recovered some of the losses on Friday due to technical trading and buying by speculative traders. Traders reportedly began to square positions ahead of this Wednesday’s USDA report.

Meanwhile, concerns continue about South American maize supplies. AgResource cut 3.8Mt from its estimate of the first maize crop in Brazil following drought. The local USDA office also cut its Brazilian crop estimate to 2.0Mt below the official January USDA forecast.

However, the longer-term outlook remains uncertain. The Brazilian Safrinha crop is being planted and rain will be crucial in the coming weeks. Current prices could also incentivise farmers to plant more maize.

In addition, there are signs that prices could be starting to limit demand. US export sales were lower than expected and US ethanol stocks rose. China also cancelled 380Kt of maize shipments from the US. Cancellations aren’t uncommon once the South American harvests start but this was a particularly large cancellation. Export levels will be important this week as Chinese traders return to the market after the Lunar New Year.

Global barley production could rise 6% year on year to 154.0Mt in 2022/23, according to Stratégie Grains. If confirmed, this would still be below 2020/21 levels but in line with 2019/20. A rebound in production would mean pressure for prices, from the current high levels.

UK focus - Both old crop (May-22) and new crop (Nov-22) UK feed wheat futures fell last week, following the global market.

Delivered feed wheat prices followed suit (Thu-Thu). The premium for old crop bread wheat over May-22 futures also eased slightly, as flour millers reportedly increased their supply coverage. On Thursday, bread wheat delivered to the North West (May-22) was £68.00/t more than the May-22 futures. This is down from £70.00/t a week earlier.

The latest cereal usage statistics show that brewers, maltsters, and distillers used 165Kt of barley in December. This is the highest monthly volume of barley so far this season and is 21% more than December 2020. We’ll need to see if the trend continues, but the numbers are encouraging given the tightening of COVID restrictions late last year.

In December, GB compounders used more wheat and oats, but less barley and maize in their rations than a year ago. This continues the trend of the first five months of this season (Jul-Nov).

UK oat millers used 122Kt of oats from October – December 2021, down 11% from the same period in 2020.

Oilseeds

Rapeseed - Rapeseed markets continue to be volatile and trade separately to soyabeans. The outlook for 2021/22 will remain tight until new crop harvest in July.