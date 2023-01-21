17 January 2023

Grains

Advertisement

Please note, these views do not constitute trading advice and direction of markets may change due to new information since the time of writing.

Northern Ireland weekly market report for 17 January 2023

Wheat

Competitive Black Sea supplies and global recessionary concerns continue to pressure European grain prices in the short term. Chinese demand and the future of the grain corridor deal will be something to watch long term.

Advertisement

Maize

Continental prices continue to track wheat markets. Argentinian weather and tightening global supply and demand remain bullish factors, though a large Brazilian crop could cap any gains.

Advertisement

Barley

Barley markets continue to track the wider grain complex.

Advertisement

Global markets

European grain markets continued to feel pressure from competitive Black Sea exports and global recessionary concerns last week. Paris milling wheat (May-23) was down 3.9% over the week (Friday-Friday), closing at €286.25/t on Friday. On the other hand, US grain markets felt some support at the end of the week following some unexpected revisions in the USDA reports released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Despite increases in insurance costs for Russian ships in the new year, Russia was successful in two major purchase tenders from Turkey and Egypt last week, and the country’s grain remains competitive on the global market. Rosstat (Russia’s state statistics body) also announced this morning that Russia’s 2022 wheat crop is estimated to have reached 104.43Mt (Refinitiv), much higher than the USDA’s unrevised figure of 91Mt in Thursday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). The International Grain’s Council pegged Russian wheat production at 95.4Mt in a report on Thursday, leaving continued speculation over the size and export potential of the crop. With the extended grain corridor deal due to expire in March, markets will remain reactive to news on the deal.

Chinese demand will remain a watchpoint over the coming weeks. China reported almost 60,000 COVID related deaths since early December, following a surge in infections after the relaxation of lockdown rules. However, there are reports that cases have reached their peak and are beginning to decline. The uncertainty in the country leaves a question mark over Chinese demand for global grains. In Thursday’s WASDE no revisions were made to China’s wheat and maize import figures, though a slight reduction was estimated in coarse grains.

Advertisement

While continental grain prices were under pressure last week, US maize markets were supported. Chicago maize futures (May-23) gained 3.0% across the week, closing at $265.26/t on Friday. Chicago wheat futures (May-23) also stayed supported, up 0.1% over the same period. On Thursday, the USDA released three key reports, the latest WASDE, US quarterly grain stocks as at 01 December, and the area planted to winter wheat for harvest 2023. The main surprise from the reports were cuts to the US 2022 production of maize and soyabean crops, down 5.09Mt and 1.89Mt from last month respectively. US quarterly stocks of maize, soyabeans and wheat were all lower than analysts had anticipated too, providing a bullish sentiment for the US market. As could be expected, due to drought conditions, Argentinian maize production was cut 3Mt from last month, now pegged at 52Mt, in line with analysts’ predictions.

UK focus

Advertisement

Domestic grain prices tracked continental markets last week. UK feed wheat (May-23) fell 3% across last week (Friday-Friday), closing at £232.65/t on Friday. New crop futures (Nov-23) fell 1% over the same period, closing at £227.65/t on Friday.

Delivered feed wheat into East Anglia (Jan delivery) was quoted at £228.50/t on Thursday, down £10.00/t on the week. Bread wheat for delivery into the North West for January, was quoted at £309.50/t.

Advertisement

AHDB published the latest cereal usage data last week. GB animal feed production hit a 6-year low from July to November, and was down 5% on year earlier levels, at 5.41Mt (including integrated poultry units). With a reduction in animal feed production comes a fall in cereal usage. For the July-November period, wheat usage in total feed production fell 3%, while barley usage was down 27% on the year.

UK human and industrial usage data was also released last week. Total wheat milled from July-November was down 0.7% on the year. However, barley and wheat usage by brewers, maltsters and distillers was up 5.8% and 13.7% respectively.

Advertisement

Futures prices are indicative, and not representative of physical trading values. The latest daily futures settlement prices are available on our website.

Oilseeds

Advertisement

Please note, these views do not constitute trading advice and direction of markets may change due to new information since the time of writing.

Rapeseed

Advertisement

Short term, support may filter into rapeseed from Malaysian palm oil, as well as wider support for soyabeans. Though the Australian crop is now coming to market, which may cap gains. Longer-term, a large European rapeseed crop is due.

Soyabeans

Advertisement

Argentina remains a key watchpoint for price direction, especially with a tightening global supply. However, the Brazilian crop is forecasted substantial, and global demand concerns remain considering recessionary behaviour and Chinese COVID-19 cases.

Global markets

Advertisement

Global vegetable oil and oilseed markets saw two different movements across the week, with soyabean’s supported and palm oil pressured. Firstly, Chicago soyabean futures (May-23) felt overall support, up 2% Friday to Friday. This was down to trims to forecasted Argentinian soyabean production and a tightening world supply. Looking ahead, many regions are due to receive some rain across Argentina in the next 7 days, which will be critical to planted soyabeans.

Argentina has been struggling with dry conditions for several months, which has been delaying planting progress and supporting markets. Last week we got further insight the impacts of this drought. The Rosario Grain Exchange cut their Argentinian soyabean production forecast for 2022/23 by 12Mt to 37Mt, due to the ongoing drought. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange also cut their production forecast for this season, down 7Mt to 41Mt. The IGC pegged their latest Argentinian production estimate at 44Mt.

Advertisement

The USDA, in their latest World Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), also trimmed their forecast for Argentinian soyabean production. Though the trim was 4Mt, to 45.5Mt in their January estimates released on Thursday – and therefore, this estimate remains higher than both the Rosario Grain Exchange and Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. Could it go lower?