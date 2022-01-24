Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows - here are some of the key dates for 2022

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual shows were forced to cancel their plans over the last two years, but they are hopeful that this year will see a return to some ‘normality’ and that the shows will go on!
Here is a look at some of the key dates for 2022.
1.
First up is the 153rd Balmoral Show from 11 May to 14 May 2022 at Balmoral Park
2.
Next up is Lurgan Show. While it is still to be confirmed, the show is usually held on the first Saturday in June in Lurgan Park.
3.
Ballymoney Show has confirmed it will be back in 2022. It is usually held on the first Saturday in June.
4.
Armagh County Agriculture Show will return this year, with the show taking place on 11 June 2022 at Gosford.