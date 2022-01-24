Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows - here are some of the key dates for 2022

Some of Northern Ireland’s much-loved agricultural shows have been making plans for their return in 2022.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:09 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 4:08 pm

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual shows were forced to cancel their plans over the last two years, but they are hopeful that this year will see a return to some ‘normality’ and that the shows will go on!

Here is a look at some of the key dates for 2022.

1.

First up is the 153rd Balmoral Show from 11 May to 14 May 2022 at Balmoral Park

Photo Sales

2.

Next up is Lurgan Show. While it is still to be confirmed, the show is usually held on the first Saturday in June in Lurgan Park.

Photo Sales

3.

Ballymoney Show has confirmed it will be back in 2022. It is usually held on the first Saturday in June.

Photo Sales

4.

Armagh County Agriculture Show will return this year, with the show taking place on 11 June 2022 at Gosford.

Photo Sales
Northern IrelandCovid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 3