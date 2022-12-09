Northern Ireland’s premier dairy show returns - The Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 in pictures
The Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, was filled with festive cheer yesterday (Thursday 8 December) as Northern Ireland’s premier dairy show returned.
The highly sought after Supreme Interbreed Champion title was won by Potterswalls Chrome Glamour, exhibited by the Fleming Family from Seaforde, Downpatrick.
Liam and Sandra Murphy from Co Carlow received the title of Reserve Champion with Sterndale Colt Rae Et, while exhibitor John Dowling returned home to Dublin with the Honourable Mention for Baldonnel Soloman Ebony.
RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary, said there was a “great atmosphere throughout the day” and fierce competition as the very best quality dairy cattle competed for champion titles.
“In the lead up to Christmas, the Winter Fair is always a wonderful day, both socially and as a showcase for the dairy industry. We look forward to returning in 2023,” she added.
Pictures below from the Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 by McAuley Multimedia.