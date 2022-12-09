The Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, was filled with festive cheer yesterday (Thursday 8 December) as Northern Ireland’s premier dairy show returned.

The highly sought after Supreme Interbreed Champion title was won by Potterswalls Chrome Glamour, exhibited by the Fleming Family from Seaforde, Downpatrick.

Liam and Sandra Murphy from Co Carlow received the title of Reserve Champion with Sterndale Colt Rae Et, while exhibitor John Dowling returned home to Dublin with the Honourable Mention for Baldonnel Soloman Ebony.

RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary, said there was a “great atmosphere throughout the day” and fierce competition as the very best quality dairy cattle competed for champion titles.

“In the lead up to Christmas, the Winter Fair is always a wonderful day, both socially and as a showcase for the dairy industry. We look forward to returning in 2023,” she added.

See tomorrow’s Farming Life for more.

Pictures below from the Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 by McAuley Multimedia.

1. Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 The Supreme Interbreed Champion at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair selected by judge Pierre Boulet from Canada, was a Jersey cow exhibited by the Fleming family from Seaforde. Ashley, Lynda, Lindsay, Kristina & Ailsa Fleming and handlers Katie Davidson & James Patton are congratulated on their success by Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

2. Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 A delighted Lindsay Fleming and his Supreme Interbreed Champion Potterswalls Chrome Glamour look on as Christine Adams, President RUAS and Debbie Reid, Danske Bank add their congratulations in honour of this success Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

3. Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 Action from the Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

4. Royal Ulster Winter Fair 2022 Enjoying the Winter Fair. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales