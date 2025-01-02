Northern Irish design agency Brill Design appointed by global hospitality giant for new five-star project

The team at Brill Design started work on Dunluce Lodge in the summer of 2023, bringing a wealth of classic detail to the hotel.

OPENING in February, Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hotel, Dunluce Lodge, enlisted Belfast design agency Brill Design to ensure its impeccable interiors champion the region’s talent and natural products.

Directors Michael Quinn and Michael Hughes and their team have worked closely with local suppliers and producers to curate a luxurious and welcoming environment across the property’s 35 luxury suites, restaurant, wine vault, private dining spaces and spa.

Founded in 2012, Brill Design was responsible for the IDI Award winning social café within the new Queen’s University Student Centre, in addition to a number of high-profile consumer, corporate and commercial projects in London, India, Japan, Singapore and America.

The design scheme throughout the property instils it with the feel of a manor house that deservedly takes pride of place on the Causeway Coast.

Determined to keep the project authentically Northern Irish, Brill Design enlisted Royal Warrant-holder Ulster Carpets, and the Carrickfergus-based Abbey Upholstery, among others, to furnish the hotel’s interiors spaces.

The specialist joinery and fitout of the public spaces was carried out by Ashgrove in Ballymena while the stone was provided by Lamont Stone in Coleraine and Abbey Upholstery are manufacturing all the furniture for the public spaces.

Belfast tile suppliers David Scott is supplying the sanitaryware and the majority of tiles across all the bedroom suites and public spaces.

The carpets found in the corridors and staircases of Dunluce Lodge are a custom checked design that has been developed specifically by Ulster Carpets to compliment the little shots of accent colour in the space.

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “We are delighted with the work the talented team at Brill Design are doing at Dunluce Lodge.

“From the outset, this hotel has been designed with its surrounds in mind, and we have sought to make it as authentically Northern Irish as possible.

“The fantastic teams at Ulster Carpets and Abbey Upholstery are producing some of their finest work for the hotel.

“At Dunluce Lodge guests will be provided with an unparalleled experience, both inside and out, surrounded by some of the most beautiful interiors and scenery Northern Ireland has to offer.”

For more information visit dunluce-lodge.com