Northern Irish machinery manufacturer seek European distributors

Blaney Agri and Quad-X are pleased to be exhibiting at Agritechnica in Hall 27 stand J35.

Based in Northern Ireland they design and manufacture an innovative range of tractor machinery and a huge range of ATV/UTV attachments. Blaney and Quad-X are looking for suitable partners across a range of global markets with the resources and drive to represent their extensive range of agricultural machinery.

For the upcoming winter season, the Blaney Agri range offers a wide range of tractor machinery for feeding and bedding including round bale unrollers, bale shredders, cubicle bedders and poultry bedders. A wide range of hedgecutters equipped with the acclaimed Blaney power shredder technology ensures maximum efficiency and performance, with machines up to 6.5m reach. The Blaney range also caters for the grassland and livestock farmer for the Spring/Summer season with machines for aerating and harrowing, topping and shredding dense vegetation as well as sprayers and innovative weed wipers for grassland weed control.

With over 100+ attachments made by Quad-X, if you have an ATV or UTV they are sure to have something on offer to make your jobs around the farm, yard or garden easier and takes the hassle out of groundcare. Quad-X are renowned for their range of weed control attachments including ATV sprayers and weed wipers.

