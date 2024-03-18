The first show was held on January 28th when judge, Richard Wilson, shared his expertise and provided ‘hints and tips’ for riders to work on in preparation for the coming showing season.

The range of classes provided an opportunity for young handlers to exhibit their pride and joy; there was the newcomers class for anyone that was relatively new to showing, classes for cobs, race horse to riding horse, Connemara, hunter and show pony classes.

The vision was to provide these training showing shows to enable riders/handlers to come out amongst other equine enthusiasts, expand their ‘horsey’ knowledge and use the opportunity to socialise their young stock.

It was decided to take it a step further and hold a showing clinic on February 25th, during which they were very fortunate to have Jenny Lindsay, Amy Taylor and Colleen McCormack Murtagh in the saddle.

Richard started the evening by giving an introduction to his showing career and how it grew from a young lad helping his granddad to then working at Maddybenny, during which time Evan and the late Phillip White put him through his exams starting his showing journey for which, he stated, he will always be grateful to them for their insight and belief in him.

Richard introduced another guest speaker from Sligo, Gemma Baird, who founded Equimassage NW some years ago and, whilst residing in Sligo, she travels to cover the whole of the north west of Ireland, providing a professional and affordable service with testimonies to support her work through mechanical and manual massage techniques.

On conclusion of Gemma’s demonstration she took the time for a Q&A session.

The evening progressed with Richard and riders demonstrating whilst he talked through what a judge is looking for from both a rider and mount perspective, including correct show attire.

There was the opportunity for Q&As and it was lovely to hear attendees engaging with Richard and taking full advantage of his knowledge.

March 10th was the last of the showing training shows with results as follows:

In-Hand Yearling, 2 & 3yr olds M&M and all breeds1st Helen Forgrave with Shambo Silver (3yr old Connemara).

In-Hand Yearling, 2 & 3yr olds Connemara

1st Katie Kelly with Craigmore Rock N Roll;

2nd Helen Forgrave with Shambo Silver.

Young Handler

1st Harry Campbell with Classiebawn Headlass;

2nd Darcy McMichael with Topper;

3rd Darcy Campbell with Stella.

Well done rosettes were presented to Cali White with Honeysuckle and Ella White with Tootsie.

In-Hand Championship

Champion – Harry Campbell with Classiebawn Headlass;

Reserve Champion – Helen Forgrave with Shambo Silver.

Ridden Show Pony / Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein

1st Ruby Cameron with Blackjack.

Three-year-old Ruby has taken to showing as if she has been in the saddle for years!

M&M Lead Rein

1st Archie McAuley with Rocky.

This was Archie’s debut show and Rocky was a superstar; following in his big sister Grace’s footsteps.

First Ridden

1st Grace McAuley with Konnie.

Ridden Mini Pony Championship

Champion – Ruby Cameron with Blackjack;

Reserve Champion – Grace McAuley with Konnie.

Connemara Class

1st Chloe Connon with Breezy Boost;

2nd Harry Campbell with Classiebawn Headlass.

Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony

1st Kjerstin Chissel with Greendown Rene;

2nd Rebecca Coulter with Jackets Enchantment;

3rd Caitlin Weatherup with Breezy Boost.

Veteran Pony (15yrs and over)

1st Harry Campbell with Classiebawn Headlass;

2nd Caitlin Weatherup with Breezy Boost;

3rd Rebecca Coulter with Jackets Enhancement.

Ridden Pony Championship

Champion – Kjerstin Chissel with Greendown Rene;

Reserve Champion – Chloe Connon with Breezy Boost.

Ridden Horses

Newcomer

1st Simon Carson with Vinnie.

Ridden Hunter (Light, Middle & Heavy Weights)

1st Kathryn Knox with Springvale O’Grady;

2nd Geoffrey Glass with Deano.

Ridden Cob (Light, Middle & Maxi Weights)

1st Cherie McHugh with Mister All Sorts.

Small & Large Riding Horse

1st Aoife O’Hagan with Chantilly On The Rocks.

Ridden Horse Championship

Champion – Cherie McHugh with Mister All Sorts;

Reserve Champion – Kathryn Knox with Springvale O’Grady.

Northern Lights NI Riding Club’s next show is the Easter Cash Back Show on Saturday 30th March at RDA Causeway Coast and Glens Arena.

The jumping phase starts at 10am for horses, 60cm cross-jumping outdoor arena (incorporates working hunter and show jumping fences).

The showing starts 9.30am indoors.

They are delighted to announce their showing judges as follows:

Pony Judge – Mrs Desna Lewis

Conformation Judge for Show Horses – Mrs Hilary Gibson

Ridge Judge – Miss Katie Crozier

Check out the Facebook page, Northern Lights NI Riding Club, or Instagram @ Northernlightsniridingclub1 where you can enter the competition to win a free entry for the Easter Cash Back Show and keep up-to-date with events.

Remember that the Riding For Disabled facilities are not only available for equestrian use, other clubs can make a booking via Welcome to Causeway Coast Arena (ecpro.co.uk)

Then select the ‘Facilities’ option to view availability.

