Northern Region Point-to-Point Champions Honoured at Downpatrick Racecourse

The highlight on the racecard was the Dennison Commercials Volvo Truck Hunters Chase, featuring a prize fund of €17,500, which was impressively won by Asphalt Cowboy.

Following racing on Friday, 23rd May, nearly 300 guests gathered for the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders Northern Region Point-to-Point Awards, hosted by Pamela Ballantine, to mark the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season.

Toni Quail, a Downpatrick native currently based at Sam Curling’s yard in Co. Tipperary, received a special recognition award for her outstanding season. With the national Point-to-Point season now complete, Toni has been confirmed as Ireland’s Leading Lady Rider, finishing with nine wins. Her most recent victory came at Tattersalls, where she scored by sixteen lengths aboard Longhouse Star.

Noel McParlan was named Leading Northern Jockey, tallying nineteen regional wins—including trebles at both the season opener in Toomebridge and the final meeting at Necarne. Fourteen of his victories came in partnership with Gerald Quinn, who regained the title of Leading Northern Handler with eighteen wins, notably recording four in one day at Portrush.

Philip McBurney claimed the title of Leading Northern Owner, finishing the season with thirteen winners trained by Gerald Quinn and many of them ridden by Noel McParlan. His campaign concluded strongly with doubles at Necarne on both 9th and 10th May.

Edward McMahon was honoured as Leading Northern Breeder, thanks to the success of the Stuart Crawford trained -Carnfunnock, who recorded back-to-back wins at Tyrella and Kirkistown. Carnfunnock also secured a sixth-place finish in the prestigious Foxhunters Race at Cheltenham.

In a historic moment, Winged Leader was named Leading Northern Horse, having equalled the 59-year-old Point-to-Point record of 33 career wins. Racegoers were delighted to see him parade on the night in celebration of this remarkable milestone.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Robert Steele—a highly respected figure within the Point-to-Point community. A former jockey and two-time Ulster regional champion, Steele’s passion for the sport has continued through his work as a veterinary surgeon and steward. His lifelong contribution to Point-to-Point racing, both in Ireland and abroad, was fittingly recognised.

Downpatrick Racecourse congratulates all the award winners and extends sincere thanks to the Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders (DRCOH) for their continued support of this special annual event.

1 . Northern Region Point to Point Awards Award winners along with DRCOH Chairperson Pamela Ballantine and Downpatrick Racecourse Manager Ruth Morrison at the DRCOH Northern Region Point to Point award at Downpatrick Racecourse. (Photos by Raphael Mason Photography) Photo: RAPHAEL MASON PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

2 . Northern Region Point to Point Awards Downpatrick Racecourse Chairman Peter Stewart along with Donna and Brian Quail who accepted the Special Recognition award on behalf of their Daughter Toni Quail at the DRCOH Northern Region Point to Point award at Downpatrick Racecourse. (Photos by Raphael Mason Photography.) Photo: RAPHAEL MASON PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales

3 . Northern Region Point to Point Awards Anthea Smyth of Down Royal Corporation of Horse Breeders presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Robert Steele at the DRCOH Northern Region Point to Point award at Downpatrick Racecourse. (Photos by Raphael Mason Photography) Photo: RAPHAEL MASON PHOTOGRAPHY Photo Sales