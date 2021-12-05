Northern Stars consignors offer exciting bloodlines and genetics

Approximately 100 gimmers are on offer from local breeders Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Victor & David Chestnutt (Clougher & Bushmills), Alastair Gault (Forkins and Cherryvale), and Roger Strawbridge (Tamnamoney) with quality lots from Scottish breeders Hugh & Alan Blackwood (Auldhouseburn) and English breeder Charlie Boden (Sportsmans & Mellor Vale).

Guest consigments will be forward from the Whitepark flock of Sam McAuley, Co. Antrim, and the Largy Flock of Co. Down breeder Eugene Branagan.

The Whitepark Flock was established in 2003 with foundation ewes from Ballynahone, Forkins and Tamnamoney flocks. The consignment offers gimmers all sired by Lauder Cobra, which was the first prize ram lamb at the Royal Highland Show in 2019. He has bred exceptionally well, especially down the female side with the consignment offering the best batch of select Cobra gimmers for sale.

Service sires used are Tamnamoney Eureka, a Proctors Cocktail son and full brother to 8K Tamnamoney Decimus and joint owned Garngour Emerald, Rhaeadr Edge.

The Largy Flock was formed in 2011. This year has been their best to date selling females to 5k and ram lambs to 5.4K, with the majority of their females on offer Knap Abracadabra daughters. These Abracadabra daughters come in lamb to Knap Ewe Genius, a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son and 38K Castlecairn Doodlebug, a Haymount Crackerjack son.

The sale offers the opportunity for buyers to purchase females in lamb to some exciting new service sires, introducing new bloodlines and genetics.

The Blackwood Family’s Auldhouseburn Flock are selling mostly Auldhouseburn Crackpot daughters with their first in the ring in lamb to record breaking Garngour Craftsman son, Sportsmans Double Diamond. Three of the Auldhouseburn gimmers come in lamb to Saltcotes E Class. A Craig Douglas Dancer son, he was purchased Carlisle 2021 for 30,000gns. Buyers are also being given the chance to obtain breeding from this year’s 100,000gns Auldhouseburn Expression, a son of Sportsmans Double Diamond, which sold to Clanfield Texels with a share retained by Messrs Blackwood.

The Clougher and Bushmills Flocks offer a small consignment of four gimmers in lamb to Straidarran Eldorado purchased Ballymena Premier. This Tamnamoney Decimus son won the Junior stock ram category of the Northern Ireland Texel Sheep Breeder’s Flock Competition 2021.

The Ballynahone, Forkins and Tamnamoney consignments offer a choice of mostly 16K Proctors Cocktail daughters. Forkins are giving a unique opportunity to purchase in lamb gimmers to two homebred sires; Forkins Egypt, a Strathbogie Dirty Dancer son out of a Clark’s Bolt dam and Forkins Egyptian King, a Proctors Deacon Blue son retained and out of one of the best bloodlines in the flock. A few of the Forkins gimmers will also be offered in lamb to Garngour Emerald.

Buyers will also be able to purchase females in lamb to joint-owned Garngour Emerald and Rhaeadr Edge from the Ballynahone and Tamnamoney flocks. Both private purchases, Emerald is out of the same family as Garngour Alabama, Clarks Bolt and Garngour Craftsman with his dam an outstanding proctors Chumba Wumba gimmer. Rhaeadr Edge is a son of 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil. His dam is an outstanding daughter of Kelso Pavarotti out of Rhaeadr Best of the Best’s mother.

The Sportsman’s consignment offer mostly Garngour Craftsmans daughters with an opportunity to purchase gimmers in lamb to Seaforde Empire King, joint owned with Auldhouseburn. Empire King is a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son and purchased Lanark 2021 for 7000gns.

Also on offer are females in lamb to 22K Haymount Eye of The Beholder, a Sportsmans Dirty Harry.

The Northern Stars promises availability to invest in progeny from some of the top National breeding lines in Texels, with sheep eligible for export to EU and GB.

Images of gimmers on offer, sires and service sires can be viewed on line on the Northern Stars FB page and the sale catalogue will be available for download from the Texel Society webpage or the Mart office Tel 028 2563 3470.