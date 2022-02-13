Northie Sparklers light up sale ring!

It had a good crowd by ringside and had online viewers and bidders from the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland.

The sale was held on behalf of the Armstrong and McNeill families celebrating 50 years and 25 years in the breed respectively with a total of 38 females up for sale from the heart of their flocks with 100% clearance having buyers from as far as England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

The Armstrong’s kicked off the sale with an excellent one crop ewe from the Stragole flock a Leam Voyager daughter selling to Michael Woods in Rostrevor for 900gns, in-lamb to Leam X-rated. The star of McNeill’s consignment was lot 13 a stylish Synton Vagabond daughter, in-lamb to Kilvaddy Warrior. She went home to Co. Armagh with John McKeen for a sale topping 1900gns. Lots 14 and 15 both sired by Nisbet Mill Warrior made 1400gns each going home with Peter Devine, Donemana and James McCloskey Claudy respectively. In-lamb flock ewes and gimmers met a solid demand throughout with the Armstrong’s 15 ewes and gimmers averaging 550gns and McNeill’s 10 ewes and gimmers averaging 1108gns.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stragole Crystal Top price ewe lamb sells for 1700gns to Jack Webster Derbyshire

After the sale of the ewes Richard Beattie moved on to the ewe lambs being auctioned off for charity. First up was lot 26, a special Stragole ewe lamb sired by Leam Braveheart and out of a Humbleheugh Vogue daughter which had been born with a black birthmark on her face. She had a huge amount of presale interest from all over the UK and Ireland. The Stragole charity ewe lamb was in aid of the Air Ambulance NI which has been a life saver here in Northern Ireland.

After a lively bit of bidding the ewe lamb was snapped up by Ian Lydon from Moycullen in Galway for 1650gns.

The second ewe lamb was a Kilvaddy Warrior daughter and out of a Synton Rambo ewe from the McNeill’s Kilvaddy flock. This ewe lamb was in aid of the Alderhey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, Allister and Pamela’s youngest son Jake spent three weeks in Alderhey Children’s Hospital in October last year and to show their appreciation to the staff there, they offered up this ewe lamb.

After a flurry of bids, she was knocked down to Alastair Armstrong, Tempo Co. Fermanagh for 900gns for his Stragole flock.

Stragole Charity ewe lamb sells for 1650gns to Ian Lydon Galway

The sale of the ewe lambs then followed with demand strong for these future stars. The ewe lambs peaked at 1700gns for lot 29 Stragole Crystal a smashing Allanshaws Xackeri daughter out of a Gospelhall Strongbow ewe purchased privately from the Carruthers flock. She is going home with Jack Webster to join his Rivendale flock in Derbyshire.

The pick of the Kilvaddy ewe lambs was lot 32 an Allanshaws Xcavator daughter out of a Synton Vagabond ewe. She went home with Thomas McAllister to join the Oakwood flock in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone.

The nine ewe lambs from the Armstrong’s went on to average 760gns and the four ewe lambs from the McNeill’s went on to average 700gns.

Both the Armstrong and McNeill families would like to thank Richard Beattie and staff for hosting the sale, Agri Lloyd for kindly sponsoring the sale with excellent product and everyone else who helped make the sale a success.

Kilvaddy Charity ewe lamb sells for 900gns to Alastair Armstrong Co. Fermanagh