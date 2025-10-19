Northies soar to new record

The annual North Country Cheviot NI club show and sale in Beatties livestock centre saw averages sky rocket across all categories of the breed.

The annual show and sale proved to be as popular as ever, with a huge number of people attending from near and far.

The sale this year had a record entry of shearling rams and individual females, resulting in a near 100% clearance.

Pens of commercial gimmers sold readily with Cheviot mule ewe lambs setting outstanding new price records.

First prize and reserve champion Hill ewe lamb from James Mcconaghie of Stolan flock selling for 315gns.

Richard Beattie (auctioneer) welcomed the large crowd, that were certainly making their presence known at ringside.

The judge this year for the show was Mr Dallas Allan of the famous Humbleheugh flock of Northumberland.

Dallas, who owns the Humbleheugh flock alongside his sister Ruth and their parents, has seen many successes at shows and sales with not only their North country cheviots but also their Aberdeen Angus herd.

A very high standard of North Country Cheviots were placed before Dallas for his judging to begin, both Park and Hill Type.

Supreme champion from James Murnion of Castleview flock selling for 6720gns setting a new NI sale record. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

First into the ring was the shearling ram class, taking the honours was James Murnion of Castleview flock, with a flashy shearling, second place went to James again, and third place was Norman Robinson of Benrafton flock, forth and fifth places went to James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher flock, and Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock taking sixth place.

Next up was the Hill type Rams, where James Mcconaghie of Stolan flock won first and second place.

The park type Gimmer class was next for judging, scooping the top spot was Norman Robinson of Benrafton flock, with a striking shearling ewe, second place went to Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock, third place was Norman Robinson of Benrafton flock, forth and fifth places went to James and Kathryn Rowan of Ballintogher flock, and sixth place went to Alastair Armstrong of stragole flock.

Next on show was the Hill type gimmers, where first and second place went to sam Miskelly of Lisbreen flock, with two eye catching gimmers, Sinclair Armstrong of Manyburns flock taking third place, and Sam Miskelly of Lisbreen flock taking forth place.

First prize ewe lamb from John Graham Ross flock selling for 610gns.

The park type ewe lambs were next to be judged, where John Graham of Ross Flock took first place with a smart ewe lamb, second place went to Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock, third place went to Alastair Armstrong of Stragole flock, fourth place went to Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock, and fifth and sixth places went to John Graham of Ross Flock.

The Hill ewe lamb class was up next, and was won by James Mcconaghie of Stolan flock, with a terrific ewe lamb.

Next on the schedule was the pair of park type ewe lambs, Where Michael woods of Drumreagh flock took the top position with a super pair of ewe lambs, second place went to John Graham of Ross Flock, third place was James and Noelle Brown of Derryneil Flock, fourth place was A & S Irvine of Fingerpost flock, fifth place was John Graham of Ross flock.

The day truly belonged to the Murnion family of castle view flock. Where well known breeder James Murnion, not only secured the first prize shearling but also the second, which ultimately went on to take champion and reserve champion positions, with the champion then setting a new sale record price at 6720 gns.

Champion and reserve champion from James Murnion Castleview flock, included is pro vita rep, Emma Johnston, Seamus Murnion, Judge Dallas Allan, James Murnion and Stephen Murnion. Selling for 6720gns and 3150gns respectively.

Prices reflected of how interest is at its highest with the North Country Cheviot breed, with over 30 shearling rams clearing the 1000gns barrier.

The leading prices of over 1000gns included:

Murnion livestock 6720gns, 3150gns twice, and 1470gns.

K & A Robinson of Summerhill flock getting 1050gns.

Sinclair Armstrong of Leam flock getting 3150gns, and 2420gns.

J&K Rowan of Ballintogher flock getting 1950gns and 1210gns.

O & T McAllister of Oakwood flock pen leader sold for 5050gns.

O & T McAllister of Oakwood flock getting 5050gns, 4310gns, 2210gns, 1580gns and 1160gns.

AJ & NAJ Robinson of Benrafton flock getting 2840gns, 2310gns, 2100gns, 2000gns, 1840gns, 1580gns, 1525gns, 1050gns.

Alastair Armstrong of Stragole flock getting 1470gns and 1160gns.

Gareth Henderson Saddleford flock getting 4100gns, 3680gns, 2000gns, 1790gns, and 1470gns.

Gimmers were also in strong demand as people were prepared to pay four figures for the quality lots, to a top of 1490gns from Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flocks second prize Gimmer.

Other leading gimmer prizes on the day were:

AJ & NAJ Robinson of Benrafton flock getting 1470gns, 1140gns, 1100gns, 1050gns, 900gns.

Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock getting 1490gns, 1370gns, 1240gns.

J & K Rowan of Ballintogher flock getting 1240gns, 1140gns, 1050gns, 1000gns twice, 970gns twice.

Ewe lambs proved popular in the ring for a top of 630gns from Allister McNeill of Kilvaddys fourth prize ewe lamb.

Ewe lamb leading prices included:

Alastair Armstrong of Stragole flock getting 420gns and 400gns.

Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock getting 640gns, 550gns twice.

John Graham of Ross Flock getting 610gns, 420gns and 400gns three times.

Michael woods of Drumreagh flock getting 400gns, 370gns and 340gns.

A & S Irvine of Fingerpost flock getting 370gns and 340gns.

Pens of Park hoggets were in strong demand selling to a top of 760gns, for Stephen Murnion of Castleview flock,

Other leading prices included:

Gareth Henderson of Saddleford flocks, getting £450 average for 4 pens.

William Rankin of Carradoo Glebe flock getting £420 average for 3 pens.

Alister Reid of Thornhill flock getting £340 for 2 pens.

Sam Miskelly of Lisbreen flock getting £325 for 2 pens.

Hill hoggets sold to a top of £450 for Sam Miskelly of Lisbreen flock, selling a tremendous run of 30 gimmers to average just shy of £300.

David Reid of Maboy Flock selling £245 for 2 pens.

Cheviot mule sale prices excelled this year as father and son duo Dessie and Desmond junior Robinson of Glen flock selling to a top of £380 twice for 2 pens, with an average of £355 for 35 ewe lambs.

All in all, another very successful sale for the North country Cheviot Northern Ireland club, proving the breed is going from strength to strength year on year.