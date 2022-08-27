Northies take over at Beltonanean, Draperstown

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2015 Eugene and Jamie purchased their first Hill Northie ram, a Kelso McCarthy sired ram from the Loughmallon flock.

In 2016 the father and son team ventured to the renowned Lairg sale in the North of Scotland. Lairg hosts the top genetics within the Hill Northies with over 300 rams on offer, mainly two and three year olds, and 10,000 females to choose from.

It was a ram from the sale topping Brackside pen that caught the eye of Jamie for having an excellent carcass and great head to breed ewe lambs.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After running the Hill Northies alongside their Blackie flock, the decision was made to replace the Blackies with Hill Northies completely, noting that the Hill Northie was always in good condition, fewer empty ewes and lambing percentage was higher within their Hill Northie flock.

These females were purchased at the NI Club sale with Scotch imports from Crockataggart Farms, and the father and son team purchased a super Dunbeath ram sired by Philiphaugh Ranger for £2300.

This move proved to be successful, with these females preforming so exceptionally that numbers increased again in the Beltonanean flock, comprising of 50 strong ewes tupped pure to the Hill North Country ram, and a further 50 gimmers (purchased at the 2021 NI club sale from top bloodlines such as Torrish and Hethpool) were tupped to a traditional Bluefaced Leicester ram to produce the Cheviot Mule, with the strongest pens being sold at this year’s NI Club sale in Omagh.

The plan for the flock moving forward is to continue with 100 females, keeping a select group of ewe lambs for replacements and selling Hill Northie ewe lambs and Cheviot Mule ewe lambs at the North Country Cheviot NI Club Sale each year and potentially selling rams also at the sale in the coming years.