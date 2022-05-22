Nothing beats the flavour of luxurious locally grown asparagus

You can buy asparagus all year round but nothing beats the flavour of this luxurious vegetable right now. It’s notoriously hard to grow in this country and most of the British varieties come from the Vale of Evesham in England, where generations have had plenty of experience growing it.

Local grower, Philip Conway, of Conway Farm Produce was at Balmoral Show last week and his asparagus was on display at the “Peas Please” stand. Peas Please is an initiative started by the Food Foundation in 2017 to galvanise change and encourage people to eat more vegetables. Vegetable consumption in the UK has stagnated since the 1970’s despite campaigns like the “eat 5 a day” and others.

Philip grows asparagus and other vegetables in the Moy in county Tyrone. We should be enjoying this vegetable now when its readily available and then forget about it until next season. You can buy this vegetable all year round, imported from far flung places like Peru and Mexico, but it just doesn’t have the flavour of what’s produced here.

It’s an ancient vegetable – there are depictions of it in Egyptian friezes dating back to 3000BC. The Greeks and Romans ate it in season and then dried it for the winter months. The Emperor Augustus created an “Asparagus Fleet” for hauling this sought after vegetable. He coined the expression “faster than cooking asparagus” to describe a quick action. Asparagus is an almost regal plant, standing pert and proud out of the earth.

Augustus was right about cooking it – into boiling salted water for a matter of minutes, until a knife can be inserted easily and then drained.