November was a blast for Holestone YFC
Members started the month off by being creative and competing in the club stage of the home management competition.
Club members were tasked to create a plant pot using only recyclable materials, create a poster encouraging recycling and showing their car knowledge.
A junior and senior team put their general knowledge to the test at Co Antrim YFC annual quiz on 9th December.
Three teams entered the group debating competition, massive well done to all those who participated in the competition for the first time.
The second meeting for November was a club exchange with Kilrea YFC.
Members welcomed Kilrea YFC members to a self defence meeting, where members learned the skills which they would require to defend themselves.
It was great to welcome Kilrea YFC to Holestone and members look forward to the return exchange in the new year.
Throughout November, members have been busy preparing for the upcoming YFCU choir festival – the club would like to wish the choir the very best for the competition.
The first Sunday in December also saw the return of Holestone YFC’s annual carol service. Everyone was very welcome and it was a great opportunity to spread some festive cheer.
Meanwhile, Tuesday 20th December also saw the return of the much anticipated Kids Party. This event was for children aged 0 until P7. It was a night music, games and a visit from Santa.
To keep up to date with Holestone YFC follow the club on social media or for more information contact club secretary Louise Moore on 07481139333.
