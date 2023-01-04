Club members were tasked to create a plant pot using only recyclable materials, create a poster encouraging recycling and showing their car knowledge.

A junior and senior team put their general knowledge to the test at Co Antrim YFC annual quiz on 9th December.

Advertisement

Three teams entered the group debating competition, massive well done to all those who participated in the competition for the first time.

Senior team at county quiz

The second meeting for November was a club exchange with Kilrea YFC.

Members welcomed Kilrea YFC members to a self defence meeting, where members learned the skills which they would require to defend themselves.

Advertisement

It was great to welcome Kilrea YFC to Holestone and members look forward to the return exchange in the new year.

Throughout November, members have been busy preparing for the upcoming YFCU choir festival – the club would like to wish the choir the very best for the competition.

Advertisement

Exchange with Holestone YFC

The first Sunday in December also saw the return of Holestone YFC’s annual carol service. Everyone was very welcome and it was a great opportunity to spread some festive cheer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tuesday 20th December also saw the return of the much anticipated Kids Party. This event was for children aged 0 until P7. It was a night music, games and a visit from Santa.

To keep up to date with Holestone YFC follow the club on social media or for more information contact club secretary Louise Moore on 07481139333.

Advertisement

Laura Patterson and Robert Scott crafting