The months started with members attending county dinner held in the La Mon Belfast.

The enjoyed dinner and dancing and enjoyed connecting with other clubs.

Advertisement

Club leader, Darren Corbett (former PRO) collected an award for PRO of the year and Laura Bartley collected an award for placing for in her age group for the demonstration presentation competition. Well done team Mourne.On the 11th of November the club held a meeting in Annalong Community Centre, the members definitely enjoyed making a racket.

John Connor, Robyn Eakins, Laura Bartley and Rebecca Connor who were at the Galgorm to celebrate Crumlin YFC’s 90th anniversary

Thank you to Community Tribal Drummers for coming along.

Meanwhile, on November 13th the club's leader, secretary and treasurer headed to the November county meeting in Rathfriland Young Farmers' Hall for equality and diversity training.

Advertisement

On November 20th four members headed to the Galgorm in Ballymena to celebrate Crumlin YFC’s 90th anniversary. Congratulations Crumlin.

On November 24 Mourne YFC members had an amazing visit to John Dan O'Hare's yard. The members enjoyed seeing all the machinery, old and new. As well as having a cuppa and a chat. A big thank you to the entire O'Hare family.

Advertisement

Mourne YFC members Rebecca Connor and Robyn Eakins pictured with one of John Dan's much loved harvesters

Club members pictured with John Dan and Bernie O'Hare

Advertisement

Jim Henderson learning to play the drums

John Connor, Robyn Eakins, Laura Bartley, Darren Corbett, Colm McNamee, Darragh Stevenson and Rebecca Connor pictured at the La Mon, Belfast

Advertisement