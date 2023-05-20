Now is the perfect time to splash out on having a toot of the ‘water of life’

For nine years now I’ve been lucky enough to be an occasional panellist on this programme. Each week the show visits a different venue in the UK and records in front of an audience who ask culinary related questions. They also have a couple of expert guests particular to the area. There was a crab dresser in Cromer, tea and chocolate makers in York, celery growers in Ely and a myriad of others in between. In Portstewart the programme featured kelp from Rathlin Island and Bushmills whiskey. You can check the programme out on BBC Sounds.

Today happens to be International Whiskey Day and the perfect time to splash out on a toot of the water of life. In Northern Ireland we have the oldest licensed distillery in the world at Bushmills and there are new distilleries popping up regularly now. Glens of Antrim potatoes have now diversified into whiskey production with their Lir brand and there are new distilleries dotted around the country. As a panel at the Portstewart programme we were asked how we would cook with whiskey. My answer was to make it into a salt to cure mackerel before grilling. This week I’ve included a recipe for whiskey cured brisket with a whiskey and honey glaze. Whiskey will add a gentle spice and warmth to dishes and here the brisket is served with pickled onions for some texture and zing.

One of the panellists on the show, Melek Erdal a Turkish chef suggested soaking a baklava in a whiskey and orange syrup. This sounded delicious and I was disappointed she couldn’t bring it over on the plane with her. This layered pastry dessert is made from filo pastry filled with nuts and honey. When you bring it out of the oven you drench it in a sweet syrup. In the recipe here I’ve added chocolate to the mix and made the baklava into individual roll ups that are submerged in a whiskey and orange syrup at the end. You could have them with tea or coffee or as a dessert with a good dollop of cream or ice-cream. A wee toot of whiskey on the side would be totally obligatory.